Jack Flaherty pitched one-hit ball over eight innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the St. Louis Cardinals — with a fluky foul ball-turned-base hit — beat the San Francisco Giants, 1-0, Tuesday night in St. Louis.
Flaherty (9-7) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and dominated with eight strikeouts and a walk. The 23-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.90 over his past 11 starts dating to July 7.
St. Louis only had five hits, including one by Paul DeJong that looked like a trick pool shot. DeJong hit a ball that rolled about 10 feet foul of the first base line before spinning all the way back into fair territory roughly 3/4 of the way to the bag. DeJong raced to first to load the bases with two outs in the first.
Phillies 6, Reds 2 — At Cincinnati: Bryce Harper drove in his 100th run with a single, J.T. Realmuto had a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly, and Philadelphia won its third in a row, beating Cincinnati.
Nationals 11, Mets 10 — At Washington: Kurt Suzuki hit a three-run walk-off home run to cap Washington’s seven-run ninth inning, and the Nationals stunned New York.
Marlins 5, Pirates 4 (10 innings) — At Pittsburgh: Miguel Rojas hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Garrett Cooper connected in the 10th as Miami ended its franchise-record 15-game road skid.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 6, Indians 5 — At Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco received a standing ovation in his first appearance at Progressive Field since being diagnosed with leukemia, but gave up home runs to James McCann and Eloy Jiménez in the eighth inning that lifted Chicago over Cleveland.
Twins 6, Red Sox 5 — At Boston: Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano homered in the fifth inning, and Minnesota held off Boston.
Orioles 4-0, Rays 2-2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Austin Meadows homered, seven Tampa Bay relievers combined on a five-hitter and the playoff-contending Rays blanked Baltimore to split a doubleheader. The Rays had their five-game winning streak stopped in the opener.
Yankees 10, Rangers 1 — At New York: James Paxton pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings, striking out 12 and winning his seventh straight start as New York bounced back in a big way, routing Texas.
INTERLEAGUE
Brewers 4, Astros 2 — At Milwaukee: Zack Greinke lost his first game since joining Houston, giving up a three-run homer to Eric Thames as Milwaukee beat Astros.
Braves 7, Blue Jays 2 — At Atlanta: Josh Donaldson doubled and drove in three runs, Mike Foltynewicz pitched five scoreless innings, and streaking Atlanta beat Toronto for its sixth straight victory.