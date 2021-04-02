ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference has canceled the Northern Iowa-South Dakota football game scheduled for today at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., due to a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing in South Dakota’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The game will not be rescheduled. UNI has one remaining game in the spring season, as the Panthers host North Dakota State on April 10 at the UNI-Dome.
NFL looking at onside kick, overtime rules
NEW YORK — The NFL is considering a rule change that would allow teams to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play for an onside kickoff attempt.
The proposal submitted by the Philadelphia Eagles is among 11 that will be voted on at the spring league meetings. This one would allow teams to keep the ball by converting a fourth-and-15 from their 25-yard line.
Another proposal from the Baltimore Ravens changes the overtime format and eliminates overtime in the preseason. It allows the winner of the overtime coin toss to choose where to spot the ball for the first play or start on offense or defense from the designated spot.
Steelers re-sign Alualu for 2 years
PITTSBURGH — Tyson Alualu is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. The veteran defensive lineman signed a two-year contract Thursday that runs through the 2022 season.
The 33-year-old reportedly had agreed to a deal that would reunite him with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played for seven seasons after being taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft. Alualu never actually signed the contract and ended up deciding to remain in Pittsburgh instead.
BASKETBALL
Bucks add veteran Jeff Teague
MILWAUKEE — Veteran guard Jeff Teague signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday after the Orlando Magic waived him last week. The move reunites Teague with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, the two having worked together while with the Atlanta Hawks.
Chris Beard leaving for Texas to replace Smart
AUSTIN, Texas — The athletic director at Texas Tech said Thursday that men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has informed the school he is taking the job at Texas. Beard made the decision early Thursday, according to Kirby Hocutt, the AD at Texas Tech. Texas has not announced the hire.
DePaul hiring Oregon assistant Stubblefield
CHICAGO — DePaul has hired longtime Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach, hoping he can restore a struggling program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. Stubblefield spent the past 11 years on Dana Altman’s staff at Oregon and was promoted to associate head coach prior to this past season.
Oral Roberts coach signs new deal
TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills, who led the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles on a surprising run to the Sweet 16, agreed to a new contract Thursday that the school called a “longterm commitment.” Oral Roberts claimed the Summit League’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament by winning three games in the league tournament.
BASEBALL
MLB to give free tickets to essential workers
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this regular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.
The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.
HOCKEY
Canucks sidelined through Tuesday
The Vancouver Canucks have had their games postponed through April 6. The Thursday announcement by the NHL comes a day after Vancouver’s game against the Calgary Flames was postponed because two Canucks players and a member of the coaching staff were entered into the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Pending test results in the coming days, the NHL says it is expected that the Canucks will be able to return to game action April 8, with no practices before April 6.
GOLF
Villegas leads by 2 strokes at Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday.
Sung Kang, a 33-year-old South Korean, is two shots back with Cameron Tringale after each had a 66 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course.