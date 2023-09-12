DENVER — The Chicago Cubs placed closer Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list Monday and promoted top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs also activated reliever Michael Fulmer from the IL before the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. Outfielder Alexander Canario was optioned to Iowa, and left-hander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment.

The Associated Press

