DENVER — The Chicago Cubs placed closer Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list Monday and promoted top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa.
The Cubs also activated reliever Michael Fulmer from the IL before the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. Outfielder Alexander Canario was optioned to Iowa, and left-hander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment.
The 28-year-old Alzolay has a forearm strain. The right-hander pitched a scoreless inning on Friday and Saturday against Arizona.
Crow-Armstrong hit .283 with 20 homers, 37 steals and 82 RBIs in 107 games combined with Double-A Tennessee and Iowa this season. He also is regarded as one of baseball’s best defensive outfielders.
Brewers promote former MVP Donaldson
MILWAUKEE — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title.
The Brewers announced Monday they had recalled the veteran third baseman from Triple-A Nashville while optioning infielder Owen Miller. The NL Central leaders had signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on Aug. 31, two days after the New York Yankees released him.
Rockies activate Bryant from injured list
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies activated outfielder Kris Bryant from the injured list on Monday and designated Cole Tucker for assignment.
Bryant was placed on the injured list on July 25, three days after he suffered a fractured left index finger when he was hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins pitcher Johnny Cueto.
Mariners reinstate Kelenic from IL
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners reinstated outfielder Jarred Kelenic off the injured list on Monday less than two months after he broke a bone in his left foot by kicking a cooler out of frustration.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs, Jones reach agreement on deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Chris Jones to a new one-year contract Monday, which should end the All-Pro defensive tackle’s holdout and could mean he will be on the field when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 2. The Chiefs did not disclose terms, but a source told The Associated Press no years were added to his four-year, $80 million deal, that was due to expire.
Chiefs optimistic Kelce will play Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are trending toward having at least one of their missing All-Pros on Sunday in Jacksonville.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that tight end Travis Kelce, who hyperextended his knee in practice last week, has been progressing in his recovery. He wanted to play in Thursday night’s loss to Detroit, but Reid and Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder decided to make him inactive for the season opener after a workout earlier in the day.
Browns lose RT Conklin for season
CLEVELAND — Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin sustained a “major” left knee injury in the first half of Sunday’s win over Cincinnati and will miss the remainder of the season, a major personal blow and significant one for Cleveland.
Ex-Bengal Jones arrested at airport
HEBRON, Ky. — Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an “unruly passenger” at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.
Jones was booked on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.
BASKETBALL
Rockets’ Porter arrested for assault
NEW YORK — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with assault and strangulation after allegedly attacking his girlfriend at a New York City hotel.
Porter, 23, is accused of hitting the woman several times and putting his hands around her neck, police said.