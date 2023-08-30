ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made the cut.
Some eight months after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati, Hamlin’s fearless bid to resume his football career approached completion on Tuesday when he made the team after the Bills pared their roster to 53 players.
Though general manager Brandon Beane has stressed changes could still be made to the roster before the Bills open their season at the New York Jets on Sept. 11, what’s undeniable is the courage Hamlin has shown in reaching this milestone of his comeback by reclaiming a backup role behind starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.
In other notable Bills news, edge rusher Von Miller will miss at least the first four games continuing to recover from a torn right knee ligament after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
What began as a national theme of “Prayers For Hamlin” has turned to praise for Hamlin, who put aside hints of trepidation in each step of his recovery.
It’s a journey that’s taken the 25-year-old from being placed in a medically induced coma after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field, to returning to the turf to take and deliver hits at full speed during practice and three preseason game appearances in one of North America’s most violent professional sport.
BASEBALL
Angels waive 6 impending free agents
PHILADELPHIA — A month after the Angels declared their intention to go for it this season, and weeks after it became apparent that they weren’t going to make it, they officially gave up their hopes for 2023.
The Angels have reportedly placed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López, Matt Moore and Dominic Leone and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers, a move that allows another team to take any of those players simply by taking on the remainder of their contract.
Yankees release former AL MVP Donaldson
DETROIT — Third baseman Josh Donaldson’s unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended Tuesday when the former AL MVP was released.
The 37-year-old hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March 2022 along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.
Bader placed on waivers by the Yankees
NEW YORK — Speedy center fielder Harrison Bader was placed on waivers Tuesday by the New York Yankees, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, Bader entered Tuesday hitting .242 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts over 82 games. He was in an 0-for-13 slide and batting .109 (5 for 46) from Aug. 12 on.
Mets place Carrasco on waivers
NEW YORK — The Mets have placed struggling right-hander Carlos Carrasco on waivers, according to Ken Rosenthal. The situation had become untenable with the veteran starting pitcher and it appears as though the club has finally admitted defeat.
It’s been a trying season for Carrasco, to say the least. The 36-year-old is 3-8 with a 6.80 ERA this season and landed on the injured list in April with elbow inflammation. The inflammation was an indicator of bone spurs and Carrasco had an injection to treat the injury, which successfully helped him avoid surgery.
Toronto All-Star Bichette on injured list
TORONTO — All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday because of a strained right quadriceps.
Toronto made the move retroactive to Monday and selected the contract of infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A Buffalo.
Manager John Schneider called Bichette’s strain mild and said the two-time AL hits leader won’t participate in baseball activities for a couple of days.
BASKETBALL
Mavericks waive center JaVale McGee
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks waived center JaVale McGee on Tuesday, about a year after signing the free agent to a three-year contract with plans for him to start.
McGee started seven of the first nine games, but fell out of the rotation about a month into the season and played sparingly the rest of the way.
Bucks sign guard TyTy Washington Jr.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Houston Rockets guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract.
Washington, 21, made two starts and played a total of 31 games for the Rockets last season while averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 14 minutes. The 6-foot-3 guard also played 18 games last season for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ NBA G League affiliate.