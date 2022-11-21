Belmont Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Kate Martin, left, pulls down a rebound against Belmont guard Sydni Harvey during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

 Joseph Cress

Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont, 73-62, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes (4-1), who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points, were held to a season low in scoring by the Bruins (1-3). Besides Clark, no other Iowa player scored in double figures.

