Iowa guard Kate Martin, left, pulls down a rebound against Belmont guard Sydni Harvey during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont, 73-62, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes (4-1), who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points, were held to a season low in scoring by the Bruins (1-3). Besides Clark, no other Iowa player scored in double figures.
Iowa led 60-56 with 5:13 to play before going on an 8-1 run, capped by a Clark jumper with 3:31 to go. The Hawkeyes’ biggest lead was 72-59 with 29 seconds left.
Clark, who came into the game ranked seventh in the nation in scoring after leading it last season, was 10 of 18 from the field and helped the Hawkeyes keep the lead in the second half. Clark scored 15 consecutive points in the half, including a 48-second stretch in which she scored eight straight and had two steals as Iowa took a 55-44 lead.
Monika Czinano had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. McKenna Warnock had eight rebounds for Iowa, which had a 43-34 rebounding edge.
Nikki Baird had 13 points for Belmont. Sydni Harvey and Madison Bartley each had 11.
Iowa led 32-25 at halftime despite shooting 36% from the field. The Hawkeyes held the Bruins to just 31.4% shooting in the half, with Belmont missing 12 of its last 13 shots.
No. 7 Iowa State 99, Columbia 76 — At Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joens had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 7 Iowa State improved to 4-0. Joens made 9 of 14 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, while recording the 52nd double-double of her college career.
Stephanie Soares added 15 points for Iowa State on 7-of-10 shooting. Emily Ryan finished with 13 points. Iowa State seized control early, hitting five of its first six shots and jumping to an 11-3 lead. A 3-pointer from Joens extended the margin to 24-11.
