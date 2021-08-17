Another college football season will start with everyone chasing the Tide.
Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll for the fourth time in the past six seasons.
Coming off their sixth national championship under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide enters the season loaded with potential replacements for the record-breakers and NFL draft picks who have moved on, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.
Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from the panel of sports writers and broadcasters in the poll presented by Regions Bank. Oklahoma is No. 2, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson (each received six first-place votes).
Ohio State, which lost to the Tide in last season’s championship game, is No. 4 after receiving a first-place vote. Georgia received three first-place votes and rounds out the top five.
No. 7 Iowa State is ranked in the preseason for the third straight season after having only one previous appearance in the preseason poll (1978). The Cyclones had never been ranked better than 20th to begin a season. They also have never been ranked higher at any point than the No. 8 they reached last year on the way to finishing ninth.
Cyclones set season ticket sales record
AMES, Iowa — Cyclone Nation has stepped up again.
The Iowa State Athletics Department announced Monday that it has established a school record total of season football tickets sold for 2021, surpassing the 48,000 mark for the first time ever.
Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard is optimistic that the total could rise to more than 49,000 before the season-opener Sept. 4 against Northern Iowa in Jack Trice Stadium.
Masks required at Wisconsin home games
MADISON, Wis. — In accordance with UW-Madison COVID-19 guidelines, the University of Wisconsin have set protocols in place for Badger home football games this fall.
All ticketed fans will be required to wear masks at all times when in an indoor area of Camp Randall Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.
Masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged in outdoor public spaces, particularly for unvaccinated individuals.
BASEBALL
Arrieta catches on with Padres
DENVER — Jake Arrieta caught on with a playoff contender after getting released by the Chicago Cubs, signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday.
The former NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his first start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. The Padres signed Arrieta to add depth to their injury-plagued rotation. Chris Paddack (left oblique strain) and Yu Darvish (back tightness) are on the 10-day injured list.
White Sox place OF Engel on IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation.
The White Sox also promoted right-handers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down, and right-hander Zack Burdi was designated for assignment. The move for Engel was made retroactive to Friday. Engel also began the season on the IL with a hamstring injury.
Yanks not certain Frazier will play again
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn’t certain that Clint Frazier will be able to play baseball again after the outfielder was pulled from a minor league rehab assignment Monday and transferred to the 60-day injured list amid continuing issues with his vision.
The 26-year-old Frazier began a minor league rehab assignment last Tuesday after missing nearly six weeks due to dizziness and other symptoms consistent with vertigo. He went 4-for-10 over three games, but Boone said Frazier felt unwell prior to Sunday’s game with Double-A Somerset and took himself out of the lineup.
Astros settle case of girl hurt by foul ball
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have agreed to a settlement with the parents of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Astros game at Minute Maid Park, the family’s attorney said Monday.
Attorney Richard Mithoff said the settlement terms with parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado were confidential. The girl, who is now age 4, suffered a skull fracture and brain injury and has been on anti-seizure medication since the incident, Mithoff said. However, her doctors have been weaning her from the medication gradually.
HOCKEY
Preds sign goalie Saros to 4-year, $20M deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Juuse Saros to a four-year, $20 million contract. General manager David Poile announced the deal Monday.
Saros, 26, is coming off his best season yet in his five-year NHL career. He went 21-11-1 in 36 games with career bests in wins, 35 starts, a 2.28 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.