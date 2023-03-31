Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr. celebrate after scoring on a double by Andrew Vaughn during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Andrew Vaughn’s tiebreaking, two-run double in the ninth inning lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 win over the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in their season opener Thursday night in Houston.
The game was tied 1-all after a homer by Chicago’s Yasmani Grandal in the eighth. Ryan Pressly (0-1) walked Tim Anderson with one out in the ninth before a single by Luis Robert Jr.
Vaughn then belted a double on a line drive that sailed over the head of leaping second baseman Mauricio Dubón and into center field to put the White Sox on top.
Pedro Grifol got the win in his managerial debut after spending the last 10 seasons as a coach in the Royals organization. It snapped a streak of 10 straight wins for the Astros in openers.
White Sox ace Dylan Cease allowed two hits and a run with 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings in his first opening-day start. Kendall Graveman (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth for the win.
Twins 2, Royals 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Pablo Lopez and four Minnesota relievers combined on a two-hitter as the Twins beat Kansas City.
Orioles 10, Red Sox 9 — At Boston: Adley Rutschman became the first catcher in major league history with five hits on opening day, and Baltimore survived a wild ninth inning to beat Boston.
Rays 4, Tigers 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Shane McClanahan pitched six sharp innings, Jose Siri and Wander Franco homered, and Tampa Bay opened its silver anniversary season with a victory over Detroit.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 10, Cardinals 9 — At St. Louis: George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as Toronto beat St. Louis despite the Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day for the fourth straight season.
O’Neill’s two-run homer in the third off Alek Manoah cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 4-3. O’Neill matched the mark for consecutive openers with home runs shared by the New York Yankees’ Yogi Berra (1955-58), Montreal’s Gary Carter (1977-80) amd the New York Mets’ Todd Hundley (1994-97).
St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras left after the eighth inning because of an injured knee.
Yankees 5, Giants 0 — At New York: Aaron Judge followed his record-setting 2022 by homering on his first swing as team captain, starting New York to an opening day win over San Francisco.
Rangers 11, Phillies 7 — At Arlington, Texas: Robbie Grossman and Brad Miller homered in a big comeback for Texas after prized acquisition Jacob deGrom struggled in his debut, and the Rangers beat National League champion Philadelphia.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 7, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Atlanta overcame the early exit of NL Cy Young Award runner-up Max Fried because of a bad leg with four hits by Travis d’Arnaud and three errors by Washington during a victory over the Nationals.
Mets 5, Marlins 3 — At Miami: Brandon Nimmo broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double, sending Max Scherzer and New York past Miami.
Pirates 5, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Oneil Cruz homered shortly after a pitch clock violation and later drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, helping Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.
