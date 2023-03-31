White Sox Astros Baseball

Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr. celebrate after scoring on a double by Andrew Vaughn during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

 Kevin M. Cox/The Associated Press

Andrew Vaughn’s tiebreaking, two-run double in the ninth inning lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 win over the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in their season opener Thursday night in Houston.

The game was tied 1-all after a homer by Chicago’s Yasmani Grandal in the eighth. Ryan Pressly (0-1) walked Tim Anderson with one out in the ninth before a single by Luis Robert Jr.

