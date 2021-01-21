NEW YORK — Left-hander José Quintana has agreed to an $8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press late Tuesday night.
Quintana was limited to one start and three relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he started late after surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage caused by a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand. The Cubs said Quintana was hurt while washing dishes at his home in Miami and that he needed five stitches.
He began his big league career with the Chicago White Sox in 2012 and went 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA during six seasons on the South Side, which included his only All-Star selection in 2016. Quintana was 33-23 with a 4.24 ERA for the Cubs, leaving him 83-77 with a 3.73 overall.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title. Davis and the Royals agreed Wednesday to a minor league contract, and the 35-year-old right-hander will go to spring training trying to earn a spot on the major league roster.
NEW YORK — Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press late Tuesday. He hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season, earning a prorated $7,777,778 from a $21 million salary.
HOUSTON — Outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Brantley spent the last two seasons in Houston after playing for Cleveland for his first 10 MLB seasons. Brantley hit .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. He had three home runs and 11 RBIs in 13 playoff games last year as the Astros came a win shy of reaching the World Series for the second straight season.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to contracts with free agent pitchers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood, a person familiar with the negotiations told The AP.
Yates agreed to a $5.5 million, one-year deal with $4.5 million in potential performance bonuses. Chatwood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with incentives that could take it to $5.5 million. Chatwood, a 31-year-old righthander, went 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA in five starts with the Chicago Cubs last year. He earned $4,814,815 prorated from a $13 million salary.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and veteran starting pitcher J.A. Happ agreed Wednesday to an $8 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The 38-year-old Happ spent the past 2 1/3 seasons with the New York Yankees. Acquired from Toronto at the 2018 trade deadline, the left-hander went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch to finish 17-6. The Yankees then rewarded him with a $34 million, two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. Campbell will sign a six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation. The 44-year-old Campbell, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015.
BASKETBALL
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The women’s basketball game between No. 7 Maryland and Iowa, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed because the Hawkeyes didn’t want to travel with the inauguration being held one day earlier.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI and Cornell mutually agreed to cancel the men’s basketball contest scheduled for tonight.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, “Within the past 36 hours, we have had a couple of issues pop up that had an impact on the number of players we have available. We will monitor things over the next few days with the expectation of taking the court Monday.” The Panthers are scheduled to play Coe on Monday.
The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s contentious stint as a WNBA owner.
Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.