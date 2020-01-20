CHICAGO — Patrick Kane reached 1,000 career points when he picked up an assist on Brandon Saad’s third-period goal, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday night for their season-high fifth straight win.
Kane became the 90th player in NHL history to reach the milestone with 5:46 left. The All-Star winger passed from behind the net to Ryan Carpenter in the right circle. Carpenter then fed a wide-open Saad at the left side of the net for an easy tap-in before goalie Connor Hellebuyck could slide across the crease.
The 31-year-old Kane got an extended ovation from the crowd of 21,487 and was mobbed by teammates after extending his point streak to 10 games. Saad made sure to pick up the puck before joining the celebration.
Alex Nylander and Erik Gustafsson each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which has climbed back into the Western Conference playoff race with an 11-4-0 run. David Kampf also scored and rookie Dominik Kubalik added an empty-netter for his 10th goal in his last seven games.
Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots in the Jets’ fourth loss in five games.
Robin Lehner made 36 saves for the Blackhawks, who killed six Jets power plays. Four of the man advantages were created by minor penalties on Chicago forward Drake Caggiula.
GOLF
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Lee Westwood secured his 25th European Tour win with victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday.
Westwood, who had a one-shot overnight lead, has now won in four different decades starting in the 1990s. The Englishman’s 5-under par final-round 67 gave him a two-shot margin over a chasing pack of France’s Victor Perez (63) and England’s Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (67) who all finished on 271.
Bernd Wiesberger and second-round leader Francesco Laporta, who both started the final round one back of Westwood, had their challenge fall away after rounds of 72 and 74.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka finished joint 34th with an 8-under 280 after a 69 in the final round, 11 back of Westwood.
It was Koepka’s first tournament since returning from a knee injury he aggravated in October when he slipped while walking off the tee at the CJ Cup in South Korea. He previously had stem cell treatment for a partially torn tendon in his patella.
KA’UPULEHI-KONA, Hawaii — Miguel Angel Jimenez made a 12-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Saturday with senior newcomer Ernie Els to win the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship.
Fred Couples dropped out on the first extra trip down the par-4 18th at windy Hualalai, missing a short par putt.
Jimenez, paired with Couples in the second-to-last group, birdied Nos. 13-15 in a 5-under 67. The 56-year-old Spaniard has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning at Hualalai in 2015. He has won in all seven his senior seasons.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions featured a little bit of everything. Clutch shots, bold play, lead changes, a few costly mistakes and even bonus golf.
Sunday did everything but decide a champion.
Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez matched par five times in a playoff at the 197-yard 18th hole until it was too dark to continue. They will return at 8 a.m. Monday at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to see who gets the trophy.
LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park also was in the playoff, but was eliminated on the third extra hole when her tee shot with a fairway metal caromed off rocks left of the par-3 18th and bounded into surrounding water.
DETROIT — More than $900,000 is being given to groups in Detroit through the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour event held last year in the city.
The disbursements will allow organizations to help city residents by increasing programs and enhancing neighborhoods, according to The Rocket Giving Fund which manages the event at the Detroit Golf Club.
The donations include $225,000 to Midnight Golf which helps under-served youth transition from high school to college and into professional careers. Another $200,000 was given to the Detroit Children’s Fund which works to improve schools and education. The Greater Palmer Park Community — seven neighborhoods around the Detroit Golf Club — will receive $150,000 for area improvements. Another $310,000 will go to Birdies for Charity and other nonprofits.
AUTO RACING
TULSA, Okla. — Kyle Larson scored one of the biggest victories of his career by ending an 0-for-12 streak to finally win the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.
Larson passed Christopher Bell with 17 laps in Saturday night’s main event to end his frustrating streak of futility and deny Bell a fourth consecutive win in the prestigious dirt race.
Bell passed Larson on the final lap of last year’s Chili Bowl to hand the NASCAR star a crushing defeat.
HORSE RACING
ARCADIA, Calif. — Two horses have died in two days of racing at Santa Anita, where four deaths have occurred since last month. Uncontainable and Harliss were both euthanized after breaking their right front ankles.
Uncontainable was injured in a turf race on Saturday. The 5-year-old gelding trained by Peter Miller had three wins in 11 career starts and earnings of $24,890. Harliss was pulled up after finishing seventh among eight horses in a turf race on Friday. The 6-year-old gelding trained by Val Brinkerhoff had one win in 12 career starts and earnings of $23,026.
Of the other two deaths, one occurred on the training track and one was on turf. There have been no deaths on the main dirt surface.
Last year, 37 horses died at Santa Anita including Mongolian Groom, who sustained a fatal injury during the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in front of a national television audience.