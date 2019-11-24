Philadelphia University’s Herb Magee gestures during the team’s game against Wilmington in Philadelphia in 2015. Magee joined Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as the only NCAA men’s coaches to win 1,100 basketball wins. Krzyzewski has 1,138 wins (1,065 with Duke) in a career that started with Army in 1975. Magee hit the magic number this week when Jefferson University (the new name for Philadelphia University) beat Kutztown, 98-79, in front of maybe 1,000 fans at home on Henry Avenue.