Manny Pina homered twice and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates, 12-0, on Thursday in Pittsburgh.
Freddy Peralta struck out five and allowed just two hits in six shutout innings.
Reds 7, Cubs 4 — At Chicago: Joey Votto set a franchise record by homering in his sixth consecutive game as Cincinnati beat Chicago.
Nationals 3-8, Phillies 1-11 — At Philadelphia: Max Scherzer allowed three hits in six innings in the opener of a doubleheader that Washington ultimately split with Philadelphia. Brad Miller’s grand slam secured a Phillies victory in the second game.
Braves 6, Mets 3 — At New York: Austin Riley hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs as Atlanta inched closer to NL East-leading New York.
Giants 5, Dodgers 0 — At San Francisco: Brandon Crawford doubled home two runs in his first at-bat after coming back from a left oblique strain and San Francisco beat Los Angeles.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals 5, White Sox 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered again and Kansas City beat Chicago.
Rays 14, Yankees 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Luis Patiño outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and Tampa Bay routed New York.
Tigers 6, Orioles 2 — At Baltimore: Miguel Cabrera hit two solo home runs, Casey Mize pitched seven solid innings and Detroit topped Baltimore.
Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 1 — At Boston: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 33rd home run and Hyun Jin Ryu struck out five in six shutout innings as Toronto routed Boston.