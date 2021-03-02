Nikola Jokic dominated with 39 points and 14 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Chicago Bulls, 118-112, on Monday night in Chicago.
The three-time All-Star scored 17 in the fourth quarter to help the Nuggets come away with the win after blowing a 15-point lead. He also finished with nine assists, just missing his 50th career triple-double.
Jamal Murray scored 24. Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Nuggets won for the third time in four games.
All-Star Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Coby White added 20 points and 10 rebounds, but the Bulls lost their second straight after winning three in a row.
Chicago led, 108-106, before Jokic put Denver back on top with a three-point play off a dunk with two minutes remaining. Murray then nailed a 3-pointer.
Thaddeus Young scored on a follow shot for the Bulls but Jokic hit a jumper to make it 114-110 in the closing minute.
LaVine hit two free throws to cut the lead to two with 16 seconds left. But Will Barton and Murray each made two, preserving the win for the Nuggets.
The Bulls trailed by as much as 15 in the first half and were down 10 late in the third when they made their move. They went on a 21-5 run that stretched into the fourth.
Young’s driving hook and layup on the Bulls’ first two possessions of the quarter put Chicago on top. White’s pull-up jumper and Denzel Valentine’s running layup made it 95-89 with just under 9 minutes left.
Pelicans 129, Jazz 124 — At New Orleans: Zion Williamson had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and New Orleans held off NBA-leading Utah.
Mavericks 130, Magic 124 — At Orlando, Fla.: Luka Doncic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Kristaps Porzingis played a nearly flawless second half and Dallas beat Orlando.
76ers 130, Pacers 114 — At Philadelphia: Shake Milton scored 26 points, Furkan Korkmaz had 19 and the reserves sparked Philadelphia to a win over Indiana.