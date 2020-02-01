The NBA’s All-Stars will be playing this year with Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in their minds and on their jerseys.
So, coming soon: No. 24 Giannis Antetokounmpo, and No. 2, LeBron James.
As part of what will be a long series of tributes to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the NBA announced Friday that every player on Team Giannis will wear 24 on their jerseys at this year’s All-Star Game and every player on Team LeBron will wear 2.
Kobe Bryant spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and an outstanding young player, wore No. 2 on her jersey.
All players taking part in All-Star weekend — including the Rising Stars game Feb. 14 and the Saturday night events such as the 3-point contest, slam dunk contest and skills competition — will wear a patch with nine stars to commemorate the nine victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
The patches for Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 will also bear the numbers 2 and 24. The patches for the All-Star Game will be slightly different, showing only the nine stars since players will already be wearing the numbers.
The decision means that almost every All-Star is assured of wearing a different number than usual. The only All-Star who regularly wears 2 or 24 is Kawhi Leonard, who dons No. 2 for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Antetokounmpo and James, the captains for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago, will pick their teams this coming Thursday.
Doncic, Young headline Rising Stars
CHICAGO — All-Star starters Luka Doncic of Dallas and Trae Young of Atlanta headlined the list of players released Friday to participate in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend in Chicago.
Also on the list: likely rookie of the year frontrunner Ja Morant of Memphis, and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans. The format has 10 first- and second-year players from the U.S. on one team, against 10 first- and second-year players from other nations.
Doncic leads the World team, joined by Nickeil Alexander-Walker of New Orleans, Deandre Ayton of Phoenix, RJ Barrett of New York, Brandon Clarke of Memphis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner of Washington, Svi Mykhailiuk of Detroit and Josh Okogie of Minnesota.
Joining Young, Morant and Williamson on the U.S. team are Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Devonte’ Graham of Charlotte, Wendell Carter Jr. of Chicago, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn of Miami, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Eric Paschall of Golden State.
Wheelchair basketball under threat of Paralympic removal
BONN, Germany — Wheelchair basketball was removed from the 2024 Paralympics program on Friday, and could be cut from the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics as well.
The International Paralympic Committee and the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation are in a dispute about how players are graded and which ones should be eligible to compete. The sport is open to a wide range of disabled athletes with rules requiring teams to include people with impairments of different severity.
FOOTBALL
Stefanski names Brownson chief of staff
CLEVELAND — Callie Brownson has been named chief of staff for new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who began his NFL career in a similar job.
Brownson spent last season as a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills, and is one of the few women in the league, which has been more welcoming to women in recent years. She’s the first person to have this position in Cleveland, where her role will be much like what Stefanski did while working for coach Brad Childress in 2006 with Minnesota.
Kansas AG sues over counterfeit merch
TOPEKA, Kan. — The top prosecutor in Kansas is suing over counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl merchandise.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced in a news release Friday that two lawsuits were filed Thursday in Shawnee County District Court. The suits come as the Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the championship game.
The suits allege that a Tennessee man and two people from Alabama were hawking the goods out of multiple tents in Topeka. The business went by the names of Novelties Jr. and Sports Connection Plus.
BASEBALL
Mets sign Matt Adams to minor-league deal
NEW YORK — Matt Adams agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets on Friday, hoping to earn a job as a backup and a bat with pop off the bench.
The 31-year-old is primarily a first baseman but also has played the outfield. He batted .226 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 333 plate appearances last year for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, hitting 12 of his homers in June and July.
Granderson announces retirement
MIAMI — Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues.
Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.
GOLF
Holmes leads at Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — J.B. Holmes roared through the fan-packed closing stretch at TPC Scottsdale on his opening nine Friday, then grabbed the lead on the mellower side of golf’s biggest party.
Six months after a final-round collapse and slow-play controversy at the British Open, Holmes took a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He shot a 6-under 65, a day after making a hole-in-one in an opening 64.