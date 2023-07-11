WASHINGTON — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The people said he was in stable condition today. One of the people said he had been stabbed in the back and in the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. FOOTBALL
Wisconsin reinstates Taylor after inquiry
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reinstated linebacker Jordan Turner less than two weeks after suspending him for a violation of the athletic department’s student-athlete discipline policy. Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Turner’s reinstatement Monday, which followed an internal inquiry by a committee of university staff. Wisconsin hasn’t offered additional details or specifics on the reasons behind Turner’s suspension, noting federal law prohibits it from disclosing information regarding disciplinary actions toward a student. After his suspension was announced on June 30, Turner said via Twitter that he had been cited with an OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations.
Jags sign coach’s son to compete for job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end. The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, bringing him aboard nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. Pederson caught 24 passes for 325 yards in 10 games. The Gamblers terminated his contract last week so he could sign with a then-unnamed NFL team. BASEBALL
Cole, Gallen to start All-Star Game
SEATTLE — Gerrit Cole had starting the All-Star Game on his baseball bucket list. He’s getting his chance. Cole will start tonight for the American League and Arizona’s Zac Gallen will open on the mound for NL, the first time Yankees and Diamondbacks are both All-Star starters since Roger Clemens faced Randy Johnson in the 2001 game at Seattle. The AL batting order has Texas second baseman Marcus Semien leading off, followed by Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Tampa Bay left fielder Randy Arozarena, Texas shortstop Corey Seager, Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz, Rangers right fielder Adolis García, Baltimore center fielder Austin Hays, Texas third baseman Josh Jung and Rangers catcher Jonah Heim. Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. leads off for the NL, followed by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Dodgers center fielder Mookie Betts, Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez, Braves catcher Sean Murphy, Arizona rookie left fielder Corbin Carroll and Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia.
Guerrero joins father as HR Derby champ
SEATTLE — Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined Vladimir Sr. to become the first father-son duo to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, 25-23, in the final round on Monday night. Guerrero defeated Julio Rodríguez, 21-20, in the semifinals after the Mariners star hit a record 41 in the first round in front of his hometown fans. Arozarena overcame Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox, 35-22, in the semifinals. Robert hit the longest drive of the night, a 484-foot shot to left in the second round.
Yankees hire Casey as hitting coach
SEATTLE — The New York Yankees have hired 12-year big league veteran Sean Casey as their hitting coach for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Casey, 49, has been working for MLB Network as an analyst. Casey’s hiring comes a day after the Yankees fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson following their 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs. New York is eight games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East and has lost four of five. BASKETBALL
Wembanyama’s Summer League over
LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama’s first, and likely last, Summer League is over. The San Antonio Spurs said Monday that they have seen all they needed from the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft and won’t play him during their remaining games in Las Vegas. Wembanyama’s final numbers from two games: 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor. He played about 54 minutes.