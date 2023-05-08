Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, on Sunday night in Sunrise, Fla., to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Reinhart dumped the puck off the boards behind the net to set up his game-winner, taking a pass back from Anton Lundell and scoring to give Florida its first 3-0 series lead in 27 years.

