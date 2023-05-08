Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, on Sunday night in Sunrise, Fla., to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Reinhart dumped the puck off the boards behind the net to set up his game-winner, taking a pass back from Anton Lundell and scoring to give Florida its first 3-0 series lead in 27 years.
Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. Sam Lafferty and Erik Gustafsson scored for Toronto.
Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots for the Panthers. Joseph Woll stopped 18 of the 21 he faced for the Maple Leafs after he relieved starter Ilya Samsonov, who stopped all eight shots he saw before leaving early in the second period with an injury.
Game 4 is Wednesday night.
Reinhart’s goal for that 3-0 lead means it’s time for the Maple Leafs to spend the next three days hearing about the most dreaded of stats three games into a best-of-seven — the one about how only four clubs have erased such a deficit in hockey history. Toronto is one of those four, coming from 3-0 down to beat Detroit in the 1942 Cup title series.
Samsonov left the ice 37 seconds into the second period with an undisclosed injury. He was ruled out before the third period started.
The play started with Samsonov stopping a shot by Duclair, as Verhaeghe came down the slot chasing the rebound.
Verhaeghe got tripped by Toronto’s Luke Schenn, and Schenn also crashed into Samsonov on the same play. Samsonov remained down for more than a minute, eventually got to his feet and skated to the Toronto bench — going directly down the tunnel to the Maple Leafs’ locker room.
Woll replaced Samsonov, coming in cold to face the Florida power play. Woll stopped the first shot he faced, but Duclair scored with 1 second left on the power play to tie the game at 1-1.
Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1, only to see Florida come back with the tying goal each time.
Devils 8, Hurricanes 4 — At Newark, N.J.: Jack Hughes scored two goals, set up two more and had a near fight as New Jersey began the task of digging out of another hole in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Damon Severson added their first goals of playoffs and Vitek Vanecek returned to the net and made 26 saves in helping New Jersey cut its deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The eight goals were the most for the Devils in a playoff game since they beat Washington 10-4 on April 22, 1988.
