Chiefs 49ers Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Chiefs won, 44-23, behind three Mahomes touchdown passes.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif..

Mahomes got off to a rough start in this Super Bowl rematch with his early interception putting Kansas City (5-2) in a 10-0 hole but that once again proved to be no problem as he led the Chiefs to touchdowns on six of the next seven drives.

