Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif..
Mahomes got off to a rough start in this Super Bowl rematch with his early interception putting Kansas City (5-2) in a 10-0 hole but that once again proved to be no problem as he led the Chiefs to touchdowns on six of the next seven drives.
Mecole Hardman scored on two TD runs and an 8-yard catch, Justin Watson caught a 4-yard TD and JuJu Smith-Schuster finished it off with a 45 yard catch and run. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also scored on a 16-yard run.
The comeback improved Kansas City to 13-9 with Mahomes when falling behind by at least 10 points with the most memorable coming in a Super Bowl win over the 49ers (3-4) following the 2019 season.
The Niners dropped back-to-back games despite getting a boost from the addition this week of running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 62 yards on 10 scrimmage touches in his San Francisco debut.
But San Francisco settled for three field goals and came up empty on another chance when Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception at the goal line before Kansas City ran away with it in the second half.
The Chiefs took control with back-to-back touchdown drives to start the second half.
Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Tom Brady and Tampa Bay fell below .500 with a stunning loss to the Panthers, who won their second game of the season despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290 yards for the Bucs (3-4).
P.J. Walker threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns for Carolina (2-5) in place of injured Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.
Jets 16, Broncos 9 — At Denver: Former Iowa State star Breece Hall reeled off a 62-yard touchdown run before leaving with a knee injury, and New York earned its fourth straight victory. The Jets are off to their first 5-2 start since 2010. The Broncos were without starting quarterback Russell Wilson because of a pulled hamstring. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after the game the initial diagnosis for Hall is an ACL injury.
Giants 23, Jaguars 17 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Two New York defenders tackled Christian Kirk inside the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve the win over Jacksonville. The Giants matched their best start since 2008. Quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown, turning to his legs to carry the Giants (6-1) down the stretch. He ran for 35 yards on a go-ahead drive and capped it with a 1-yard plunge after consecutive penalties by Jacksonville moved the ball inches from the goal line.
Ravens 23, Browns 20 — At Baltimore: Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns in his first game back from a major knee injury, and Baltimore avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple huge Cleveland penalties.
Cowboys 24, Lions 6 — At Arlington, Texas: Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns and Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return from injury while Dallas leaned on its defense to beat Detroit. Jared Goff was responsible for four other Detroit turnovers — he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Titans 19, Colts 10 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Andrew Adams returned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and Tennessee never trailed while completing its second straight sweep of AFC South rival Indianapolis. The reigning two-time division champion Titans (4-2) won their fourth straight overall, and they’ve now beaten the Colts five straight times.
Bengals 35, Falcons 17 — At Cincinnati: Joe Burrow passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as Cincinnati scored on its first four possessions to roll past Atlanta. The Cincinnati quarterback played his best game of the season, finishing 34 of 42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns and running for a 1-yard score as the defending AFC champion Bengals (4-3) moved above .500 for the first time this season.
Raiders 38, Texans 20 — At Las Vegas: Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns to lead Las Vegas. In a battle of one-win teams coming off byes, Las Vegas dominated the Texans after halftime, outscoring them 28-10 behind 227 yards of offense, including 98 from Jacobs on the ground.
Seahawks 37, Chargers 23 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores for Seattle. Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season.
