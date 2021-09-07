Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs earned their season-high seventh straight win with a 4-3 decision over Cincinnati on Sunday at Wrigley Field.
Schwindel’s single through the right side scored Alfonso Rivas, who started the rally with a pinch-hit single off Michael Lorenzen (0-2) and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Schwindel is batting .441 (15 for 34) with six homers and 14 RBIs during his current eight-game hitting streak.
The Reds (73-66) lost for the seventh time in nine games. They dropped to one game back of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card.
Codi Heuer, Scott Effross (2-0) and Adam Morgan combined for four scoreless innings in relief of Justin Steele. Morgan earned his second save.
Ian Happ hit a three-run homer in the first for the Cubs.
Dodgers 5, Cardinals 1 — At St. Louis: Max Scherzer struck out 13 in his hometown and Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer, leading the Dodgers to the win.
Phillies 12, Brewers 0 — At Milwaukee: Bryce Harper hit an early home run, Brad Miller connected twice and Jean Segura added a grand slam, leading Zack Wheeler and the Phillies to the win.
Giants 10, Rockies 5 — At Denver: Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, and Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings.
Nationals 4, Mets 3 — At Washington: Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles in the ninth inning off Edwin Díaz, and the Nationals rallied in the finale of a five-game series.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 11, Red Sox 10 (10 innings) — At Boston: Austin Meadows hit a tying, inside-the-park homer in the ninth inning, Nelson Cruz had a go-ahead single in the 10th and Tampa Bay rallied from a six-run deficit to win.
Blue Jays 8, Yankees 0 — At New York: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Blue Jays beat the Yankees for their fifth straight win.
Royals 3, Orioles 2 — At Baltimore: Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead single for Kansas City in the eighth inning, then reached above the left-field wall to take away a potential tying home run in the ninth.
Twins 5, Indians 2 — At Cleveland: Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer and doubled three times as Minnesota beat Cleveland.
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 6, Tigers 3 — At Pittsburgh: Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates stopped their six-game losing streak.