Luka Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help the Dallas Mavericks win at Milwaukee, 118-112, on Sunday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee was essentially at full strength Sunday after resting all of its usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Doncic flirted with a triple-double before finishing with eight rebounds. In six career games against the Bucks, Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 11.3 assists and 9.2 rebounds with three triple-doubles.
Celtics 144, Wizards 102 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and Boston cruised past Washington in the Celtics’ regular-season home finale.
Nuggets 129, Lakers 118 — At Los Angeles: Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, and Denver moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a victory over Los Angeles.
Pistons 121, Pacers 117 — At Indianapolis: Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Fred Jackson had 19 to lead sharpshooting Detroit past Indiana.
76ers 112, Cavaliers 108 — At Cleveland: Joel Embiid had 44 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden recorded his second triple-double with Philadelphia and the 76ers locked up a playoff spot.
Thunder 117, Suns 96 —At Oklahoma City: Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead Oklahoma City over NBA-leading Phoenix.
Knicks 118, Magic 88 — At Orlando, Fla.: RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 and New York routed Orlando.
Heat 114, Raptors 109 — At Toronto: Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and Miami topped Toronto.
Timberwolves 139, Rockets 132 — At Houston: Anthony Edwards scored 33 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 and Minnesota built a huge lead and held to beat Houston.
Spurs 113, Trail Blazers 92 — At San Antonio: Keldon Johnson scored 28 points and San Antonio defeated short-handed Portland.