WASHINGTON — The attorney general for the District of Columbia says his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint at a news conference Thursday, saying Snyder, Goodell, the team and league colluded to deceive D.C. residents about an investigation into the organization’s workplace culture.
“For years, the team and its owner have caused very real and very serious harm and then lied about it to dodge accountability,” Racine said, adding Goodell and the NFL misled the public. “They did all of this to hide the truth, protect their images and let the profits continue to roll.”
Racine said the team and league violated D.C. consumers’ rights based on what they knew about the organization’s workplace misconduct, alleging Snyder lied about his knowledge of the situation.
Lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent more than 40 former team employees, said the civil complaint “is further evidence of what we’ve long known: that both the Commanders and the NFL have engaged in deception and lies designed to conceal the team’s decades of sexual harassment and abuse, which has impacted not only the victims of that abuse, but also consumers in the District of Columbia.”
Bills QB Allen misses practice again
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen missed his second straight practice on Thursday because of a sprained throwing elbow, further clouding the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s chances of playing against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.
Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. He was spotted wearing a brace on his right arm after missing practice on Wednesday. Without revealing the severity of the injury, coach Sean McDermott referred to the fifth-year starter as being day to day and would only say, “We’ll see,” when asked whether he can play on Sunday.
Raiders place Waller, Renfrow on IR
HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the moves Thursday. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games.
49ers CB Verrett to miss rest of season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett’s attempted return from a knee injury was derailed when he tore his Achilles tendon, the latest setback in a career full of significant injuries. The Niners announced Thursday that Verrett got injured in practice the previous day and will be unable to play in 2022.
BASEBALL
Brewers decline Boxberger option, claim Miller
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers.
Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. Miller, 27, went 1-2 with a 10.97 ERA in four appearances with two starts for the Rangers this season. He struck out eight and walked eight in 10 2/3 innings.
Astros’ Verlander opts for free agency
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165.
Rays decline option on Kiermaier
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday.
BASKETBALL
NBA fines Grizzlies’ Bane $15K
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 on Thursday for kicking a ball into the stands. Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.
SOCCER
U.S. team starts arriving for World Cup
The first part of the U.S. World Cup team arrived in Qatar early Friday. Nine of the 26 players and staff were met by a piano playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and people waving American flags when they walked into a Doha hotel following a flight from New York.
Coach Gregg Berhalter and players from Major League Soccer teams, whose seasons have ended, made the trip following the roster announcement Wednesday night at a Brooklyn music venue. Europe-based players were to report after their clubs finished play before the World Cup break.
