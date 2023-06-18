West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, W.Va., was pulled over by police in Pittsburgh on Friday night. He was charged with driving under the influence, was released from custody and will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing, according to a police report. An officer observed garbage bags with empty beer containers both inside the vehicle and in the trunk, according to a criminal complaint. Huggins said he had been to a basketball camp with his brother in Sherrodsville, Ohio. An officer said Huggins was asked multiple times what city he was in but never got a response. A breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Pennsylvania. A blood sample also was taken from Huggins at a hospital before his release. It was Huggins’ second such arrest. The other occurred in 2004 when he was the head coach at Cincinnati. West Virginia’s athletic department said in a statement it was aware of Friday’s incident. “We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete,” the statement said. Officers observed a black SUV in the middle of a road blocking traffic just before 8:30 p.m. The vehicle had a flat and shredded tire, and the driver’s side door was open, according to the police report. Officers directed Huggins to move off the road so they could help with the tire, then activated their lights when they observed Huggins having trouble maneuvering the SUV to allow vehicles to pass. NEW YORK — The WNBA is working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on travel options including charter flights going forward. While going through a Dallas airport last Saturday, the All-Star center was harassed by what the WNBA called a “provocateur.” The league doesn’t allow teams to use charter flights except for when they have back-to-back games. Many teams have been using public charter airline JSX. Those flights are allowed by the WNBA with certain protocols in place, including that teams use preset flight routes and times. BASEBALL
Cubs place Wisdom on 10-day injured list
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have placed infielder Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain. Manager David Ross said Wisdom has been dealing with the issue for about two weeks, but he aggravated the injury when he was playing left field on Friday and tried to make a diving catch on Anthony Santander’s leadoff double in the sixth inning against Baltimore. The Cubs also activated left-hander Justin Steele from the 15-day IL. Steele was set to start Saturday against the Orioles.
Brewers activate Winker, Miley
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated left-handed pitcher Wade Miley and designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker from the injured list. Miley started Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates after missing a month with a lat strain. Winker was batting second as the DH. He hadn’t played since May 27 because of a cervical strain. The Brewers also optioned right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller to Triple-A Nashville and designated first baseman Jon Singleton for assignment. WASHINGTON — The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jean Segura on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and called up Jacob Amaya from Triple-A Jacksonville. The Marlins also placed right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera on the 15-day IL with right shoulder impingement and recalled right-hander Huascar Brazoban from Jacksonville. The 24-year-old Amaya was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in January for shortstop Miguel Rojas. He was hitting .278 with nine homers, 10 doubles, 35 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 58 games for Jacksonville. BOSTON — Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park was postponed by the forecast of rain throughout the night. The game will be made up Sunday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader with the scheduled Sunday night game at 6:10 p.m. MIXED MARTIAL ARTS New footage shows Conor McGregor and the woman who accused him of sexual assault hanging out together about half an hour after she says the incident took place. The woman claims McGregor forced her to perform oral sex on him before attempting to sodomize her. The alleged attack took place on June 9, after Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. The footage, which was obtained by TMZ, was shot just before 1 a.m. and appears to show the woman and the UFC fighter chatting at a club. McGregor’s camp has denied any wrongdoing.