West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, W.Va., was pulled over by police in Pittsburgh on Friday night. He was charged with driving under the influence, was released from custody and will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing, according to a police report. An officer observed garbage bags with empty beer containers both inside the vehicle and in the trunk, according to a criminal complaint. Huggins said he had been to a basketball camp with his brother in Sherrodsville, Ohio. An officer said Huggins was asked multiple times what city he was in but never got a response. A breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Pennsylvania. A blood sample also was taken from Huggins at a hospital before his release. It was Huggins’ second such arrest. The other occurred in 2004 when he was the head coach at Cincinnati. West Virginia’s athletic department said in a statement it was aware of Friday’s incident. “We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete,” the statement said. Officers observed a black SUV in the middle of a road blocking traffic just before 8:30 p.m. The vehicle had a flat and shredded tire, and the driver’s side door was open, according to the police report. Officers directed Huggins to move off the road so they could help with the tire, then activated their lights when they observed Huggins having trouble maneuvering the SUV to allow vehicles to pass. NEW YORK — The WNBA is working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on travel options including charter flights going forward. While going through a Dallas airport last Saturday, the All-Star center was harassed by what the WNBA called a “provocateur.” The league doesn’t allow teams to use charter flights except for when they have back-to-back games. Many teams have been using public charter airline JSX. Those flights are allowed by the WNBA with certain protocols in place, including that teams use preset flight routes and times. BASEBALL

Cubs place Wisdom on 10-day injured list