Bottom line: Missouri and Iowa State square off in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cyclones snapped a 24-game conference road losing streak last time out, but will be in the friendly confines of Hilton Coliseum against a former Big 12 rival.
Top performers: Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington leads the Big 12 with seven double-doubles and is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Missouri’s Kobe Brown averages 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. Amari Davis and Jarron Coleman average 10 points each.
ILLINOIS STATE (10-11, 3-5 MVC) at NORTHERN IOWA (10-9, 6-3 MVC)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Northern Iowa has gone 5-4 in home games and is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points. Illinois State has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.
Top performers: Nate Heise is averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. AJ Green is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa. Josiah Strong averages 12.0 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc for the Redbirds.
No. 24 ILLINOIS (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) at NORTHWESTERN (9-9, 2-7 Big Ten)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: Northwestern comes into the matchup after losing three straight games. The Wildcats have gone 6-4 at home. Illinois ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.
Top performers: Boo Buie is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 assists. Alfonso Plummer is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 16.2 points.