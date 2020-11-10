Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence.
According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the arrest occurred in February, but charges were filed on Oct. 28, one day before La Russa’s hiring was announced by the White Sox. There is no attorney listed for La Russa on the website.
White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said the team was aware of the arrest when the 76-year-old La Russa was hired.
“Because this is an active case, we cannot comment further at this time,” Reifert said Monday night in an email.
La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running sport utility vehicle at a stop light and smelling of alcohol.
“I accept full responsibility for my conduct, and assure everyone that I have learned a very valuable lesson and that this will never occur again,” La Russa said at the time.
La Russa was hired by Chicago in a surprise move after Rick Renteria was let go in what the team insisted was a mutual decision. La Russa, who is friends with team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season.
The Hall of Famer hasn’t managed a big league club since 2011.
Arozarena named postseason MVP
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena won the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in voting by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Arozarena hit .377 with 10 homers, 14 RBIs and a 1.273 OPS in 20 postseason games and received 64.3% of the votes Friday in balloting announced Monday to edge Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and shortstop Corey Seager.
Luhnow files suit against Astros
Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the team, seeking more than $22 million in salary owed under his deal when he was fired in January.
The suit, filed Monday in Harris County District Court in Houston, claims Luhnow was unaware a camera was used to steal signs during the team’s run to the 2017 World Series title, which baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred found violated baseball rules against electronics.
FOOTBALL
Notre Dame mandates student testing
INDIANAPOLIS — University of Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing with stricter penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson.
The mass of students, players and coaches crammed close together on the field in the minutes following the Fighting Irish’s 47-40 win Saturday night in South Bend, Ind., over then-No. 1 Clemson. Many were not wearing masks or had them pulled down.
SEC postpones Auburn-Mississippi St. game
The Southeastern Conference has postponed Saturday’s game between No. 20 Auburn and Mississippi State because of positive COVID-19 and quarantining within the Bulldogs’ program that the school says left the team below the minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship athletes. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Starkville, Miss.
Bears remove Spriggs, Joseph from COVID list
The Chicago Bears activated backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
Spriggs was one of two Bears players to test positive last week. Starting right guard Germain Ifedi was also placed on the list because of a close contact, and the Bears shut their facility and canceled practice last Thursday. Ifedi was cleared to play against Tennessee on Sunday.
The Bears also removed defensive back Michael Joseph from the COVID list on Monday, but he’s on injured reserve.
Packers activate pair from COVID list
The Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Martin and Williams both sat out the Packers’ 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with an infected person.
Browns’ Mayfield out, Chubb back
BEREA, Ohio — There was a buzz on the practice field Monday as the Browns returned from their bye with several starters, including star running back Nick Chubb, returning from injuries. However, there was a noticeable absence: Quarterback Baker Mayfield remains away from the team after being placed on the COVID-19 list because he came in close contact with a staff member who tested positive.
BASKETBALL
Michigan State’s Izzo has COVID-19
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the school’s athletic department announced Monday. Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will lead the Spartans’ practices while the 65-year-old Izzo is in isolation for 10 days. Izzo, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, said he has minor symptoms.
Boeheim faces lawsuit in fatal crash
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim is being sued over a fatal accident he was involved in nearly two years ago. According to Syracuse.com, the family of Jorge Jimenez, who was struck and killed by an SUV driven by Boeheim in February 2019, alleged the coach’s actions were “negligent, reckless and wanton.” The four-page lawsuit was filed Monday in Onondaga County Supreme Court by attorney Terence O’Connor and seeks an unspecified settlement.
GOLF
Garcia withdraws from Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sergio Garcia pulled out of the Masters on Monday after informing Augusta National he tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the second player to withdraw following a positive test. Joaquin Niemann announced last week that he tested positive and withdrew.