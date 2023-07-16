Britain Golf Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy will have his last opportunity to end a major championship drought this week at the British Open at Royal Liverpool.

 Jane Barlow The Associated Press

HOYLAKE, England — So many players showed up at Augusta National with high hopes for the major championship season. In the 105 days between the opening rounds of the Masters and the British Open, so much hope has given way to a small measure of desperation.

The British Open, which returns to Royal Liverpool for the third time in the last 17 years, is the last chance this year to win a major.

