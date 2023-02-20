Genesis Invitational Golf
Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green Sunday afternoon after winning the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

 Ryan Kang The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Jon Rahm returned to No. 1 in the world on Sunday by winning the Genesis Invitational with a performance that left no doubt who’s playing the best golf.

Caught in a battle with hometown favorite Max Homa at Riviera, Rahm delivered two big moments with a 45-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 14th and then a tee shot to 2 feet for birdie on the par-3 16th.

