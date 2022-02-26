KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs’ coaching staff is getting the old band back together.
Or, at least one former member.
A day after Eric Bieniemy’s reported return, the Chiefs announced on Friday the hire of Matt Nagy as senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.
The 43-year-old Nagy originally joined Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s staff in 2013 as quarterbacks coach before being promoted in 2016 to offensive coordinator, a position he held for two seasons.
The Chicago Bears hired Nagy in 2018 as their head coach, but he was fired after the team went 6-11 this past season. In four seasons as the Bears’ head coach, Nagy posted a 34-31 record, including a 12-4 mark and the NFC North divisional title in his first season in Chicago.
Back in Kansas City now, Nagy replaces former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, who recently left the Chiefs’ coaching staff to become the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator.
Panthers agree to terms with TE Ian Thomas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year contract with unrestricted free agent tight end Ian Thomas, the team announced.
The deal is worth $16.95 million and includes $8 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because contract terms were not publicly announced.
BASEBALL
Manfred joins, MLB talks gain momentumJUPITER, Fla. — Baseball players and owners took a first step toward salvaging opening day, nearing agreement Friday on an amateur draft lottery during lockout negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark.
While an agreement on the draft was not complete, talks appeared to gain momentum for the first time.
Talks will continue today. Major League Baseball has set a Monday deadline for a deal that would ensure a 162-game season and allow openers to take place as scheduled on March 31.
BASKETBALL
Heat’s Butler fined $25K for media violation
NEW YORK — Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules regarding media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation. The league announced the fine Friday, saying it stemmed from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations during the NBA All-Star weekend, including following the game on Sunday night.
Rose to undergo ‘minor procedure’ on ankle
NEW YORK — So much for Derrick Rose saving the Knicks season.
Rose, 33, will undergo “a minor procedure” on his ankle, the Knicks said Friday, with his recovery time undetermined.
Rose had surgery in late December to fix a bone spur in his ankle. He missed 30 consecutive games and the Knicks season went down the toilet. Rose returned to full-contact practice this week and Tom Thibodeau was hopeful for an imminent return.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored eight points in 12 minutes Friday night, helping No. 7 UConn to a 93-38 rout of St. John’s in her return from a left knee injury that kept her out for more than two months.
The reigning national player of the year had not played since Dec. 5, when she suffered a tibial plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee during the final seconds of the Huskies’ win over Notre Dame. She checked in with 3:41 left in the first quarter to a standing ovation.
GOLF
Berger repeats 65, atop Honda leaderboard
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Daniel Berger no longer needs to answer questions about how his back his feeling. The scorecard is telling the story.
Berger — playing what amounts to a home tournament for him, with his residence a 15-minute drive away in Jupiter — was the early leader through two rounds of the Honda Classic, after shooting a second consecutive 65 on Friday to move clear of the field before the afternoon wave of players took the course.
Sports media
SEC to honor ESPN announcer Dick Vitale
The SEC announced famed ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale will be honored at this year’s conference basketball tournament, which starts March 9 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Details surrounding which game and how the conference will honor Vitale, a Lakewood Ranch, Fla., resident, have yet to be determined. Vitale, who is also known for his annual gala that raises millions of dollars for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, announced in late January that he would not return to ESPN’s broadcasts this season so he could rest his vocal chords