ROSEMONT, Ill. — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton is freshman of the year.

The conference announced its offensive awards on Wednesday, with Stroud extending to five years the Buckeyes’ streak of winning the top honor.

The Associated Press

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.