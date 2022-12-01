ROSEMONT, Ill. — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton is freshman of the year.
The conference announced its offensive awards on Wednesday, with Stroud extending to five years the Buckeyes’ streak of winning the top honor.
Stroud finished the regular season as the nation’s leader in efficiency rating (176.25) and co-leader in touchdown passes (37). He threw at least three TD passes in six games.
Singleton has rushed for 941 yards, averaging 78.4 per game and 6.32 per carry. Singleton has run for more than 100 yards in three games, and his 10 rushing touchdowns are a school freshman record.
All-Big Ten first-team offense, as selected by coaches: quarterback, C.J. Stroud, Ohio State; running backs, Blake Corum, Michigan; Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota; receivers, Marvin Harrison, Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue; center, tie, Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan; John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota; guards, Trevor Keegan, Michigan; Zak Zinter, Michigan; tackles, Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Paris Johnson, Ohio State; tight end, Sam LaPorta, Iowa.
Florida QB arrested on child porn charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested Wednesday on two charges of distribution of child exploitation material and three charges of possession of child pornography.
Gainesville police said the 19-year-old Kitna shared the images via a social media platform. Kitna was booked in the Alachua County Jail. The five arresting charges, which still need to be formalized by the state attorney’s office, are second-degree felonies that could result in a prison term of up to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000. The Gators suspended Kitna indefinitely about an hour after his arrest.
UAB hires Trent Dilfer as next coach
UAB has hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach on the eve of his high school team’s state championship game.
The 50-year-old Dilfer won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 during a 14-year NFL career. He’s making a big leap to the college ranks after leading Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., to three state title games in four seasons as head coach. That includes one scheduled for Thursday morning against Christ Presbyterian Academy, meaning Dilfer has to hustle back to Chattanooga after his introductory news conference.
Watson practicing, not talking ahead of debut
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson is ready to play, not talk. Cleveland’s starting quarterback didn’t address the media before practicing for the first time since being reinstated by the NFL from his 11-game suspension stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct.
Watson has been accused of harassment and assault by more than two dozen women for his actions during massage therapy sessions. Watson will make his debut for the Browns on Sunday against the Houston Texans, who traded him to Cleveland in March.
Falcons TE Pitts out for the season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.— Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith updated Pitts’ status after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee. Pitts was hurt in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears and placed on injured reserve amid reports that he sustained a torn MCL. Pitts had just 28 receptions for 356 yards and two TDs this season.
SOCCER
Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury
DOHA, Qatar — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team’s 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament. Pulisic scored the 38th-minute winning goal against Iran, but crashed into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand during the same play. The Chelsea striker was substituted at the start of the second half and taken to a hospital for tests.
BASEBALL
Jays hire Mattingly as bench coach
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have hired Don Mattingly to serve as bench coach under manager John Schneider.
Mattingly previously spent seven seasons as manager of the Miami Marlins and five years as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was named National League manager of the year in 2020 with Miami. The 61-year-old Mattingly spent his entire 14-year big league playing career with the New York Yankees.
OLYMPICS
Man pleads guilty in theft of Olympic medal
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A Southern California man received a jail sentence after admitting he stole an Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team.
Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian found her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim. Jordan Fernandez of Anaheim pleaded guilty to felony charges including burglary.
