Navy Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame players celebrate their win over Navy on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

 Peter Morrison The Associated Press

DUBLIN — Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut and the No. 13 Fighting Irish routed Navy, 42-3, on Saturday in a season-opening victory in Ireland’s capital.

Notre Dame (1-0) scored at will by air and on the ground against the Midshipmen (0-1), improving to 3-0 all-time against Navy in Dublin games.

