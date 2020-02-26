Dyersville Beckman is just a win away from its first trip to the state tournament in more than a decade.
Michael Keegan scored 22 points in a typical stat sheet-stuffing performance and the Trailblazers rolled past Crestwood, 65-36, in their Iowa Class 2A District 8 final on Tuesday in Elkader, Iowa.
Beckman (18-5) advanced to play Monticello in Saturday’s Substate 4 championship game in Manchester. The winner advances to the state tournament, which the Blazers last qualified for in 2007.
Keegan added eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and four steals for Beckman, which built a 20-10 lead after the opening quarter and outscored Crestwood, 22-7, in the fourth.
Mason Kramer added 14 points and Tom Jaeger had 11 for the Blazers. Jack Gehling had 10 rebounds to go with six points.
Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Central City 32 — At Preston, Iowa: The Vikings routed Central City in their Class 1A district semifinal and advanced to Thursday’s district final against Easton Valley in Cascade.
Stockton 49, Annawan 35 — At Fulton, Ill.: The Blackhawks topped Annaway in their Illinois Class 1A regional quarterfinal and advanced to play host Fulton in tonight’s regional semifinal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Darlington 51, Wisconsin Heights 47 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Wisconsin Heights in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal. Darlington advanced to play at La Crosse Aquinas in Friday’s regional semifinal.
Belleville 74, Boscobel 64 — At Belleville, Wis.: The Bulldogs lost on the road in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Shullsburg 66, Juda 32 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Layla Alt and Anna Wiegel scored 13 points apiece, Brooklyn Strang added 12, and the Miners (19-4) won their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal and advanced to play Albany on Friday.
River Ridge (Wis.) 55, North Crawford 12 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: McKenzie Graf led the balanced Timberwolves with 10 points, and River Ridge rolled in its WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal. The Timberwolves host Iowa-Grantin Friday’s semifinal.
Iowa-Grant 68, Seneca 42 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Panthers rolled in their WIAA Division 5 regional opener and play at River Ridge in Friday’s semifinal.
Black Hawk 103, Benton 34 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The defending state champs rolled past Benton in the WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinals.
Potosi/Cassville 71, De Soto 37 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Chieftains cruised in their WIAA Division 5 regional opener and play at Hillsboro in Friday’s semifinal.
Argyle 50, Southwestern 36 — At Argyle, Wis.: The Wildcats fell on the road in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Highland 55, Belmont 43 — At Highland, Wis.: The Braves fell to the Cardinals in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Wartburg 79, Loras 74 — At Loras AWC: Matt Dacy-Seijo led four Duhawks in double figures with 16 points, but Loras fell to the Knights in the opening round of the American Rivers Conference tournament.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 22, Beloit 5 — At Oyen Field: Nikolas Wortman scored five goals, Gavin Hughes and Andrew Wagner added four apiece, and the Spartans routed Beloit in their season opener.
Monmouth 15, Clarke 2 — At Dubuque: Tucker La Belle scored twice on assists from Trey Overholser as the Pride lost their season opener.