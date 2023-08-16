Athletics Cardinals Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in St. Louis. The Cardinals won, 6-2.

Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker homered in the first inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Oakland Athletics, 6-2, on Tuesday night in St. Louis.

Arenado finished with four hits and Tommy Edman also homered for the last-place Cardinals, who have won five of six.

