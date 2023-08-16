The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in St. Louis. The Cardinals won, 6-2.
Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker homered in the first inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Oakland Athletics, 6-2, on Tuesday night in St. Louis.
Arenado finished with four hits and Tommy Edman also homered for the last-place Cardinals, who have won five of six.
Dakota Hudson (4-0) recorded his third successive win, allowing two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings.
White Sox 5, Cubs 3 — At Chicago: Luis Robert Jr. hit his 32nd home run of the season and the White Sox bullpen combined to throw five shutout innings in a win over the crosstown Cubs.
Braves 5, Yankees 0 — At Atlanta: Bryce Elder pitched seven brilliant innings in a combined one-hitter, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna went deep and Atlanta cruised past reeling New York.
Guardians 3, Reds 0 — At Cincinnati: Rookie Logan Allen allowed four hits in six innings, Kole Calhoun hit a two-run single in the first and Cleveland beat Cincinnati to earn consecutive wins for the first time in three weeks.
Astros 6, Marlins 5 — At Miami: Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and Houston rallied past Miami.
Blue Jays 2, Phillies 1 — At Toronto: Cavan Biggio was hit in the foot by a pitch with the bases-loaded in the eighth inning to force in the tiebreaking run in Toronto’s victory over Philadelphia.
Red Sox 5, Nationals 4 — At Washington: Alex Verdugo led off the game with a homer and Boston beat Washington in the opener of a three-game series.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 7, Mets 4 — At New York: Jason Delay hit a two-run double in a six-run seventh inning, and Pittsburgh beat New York.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 5, Tigers 3 — At Minneapolis: Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth inning and Minnesota overshadowed Miguel Cabrera’s 509th career home run in a win against Detroit.
Rangers 7, Angels 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Corey Seager homered twice and drove in five runs as Texas beat Los Angeles.