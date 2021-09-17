Sorry, an error occurred.
IOWA
Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque Hempstead 35
Dubuque Senior 41, Waterloo West 14
Dubuque Wahlert 24, La Porte City Union 7
Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0
Dyersville Beckman 38, Cascade 7
West Delaware 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 6
Bellevue, Maquoketa Valley 0
North Linn 47, Clayton Ridge 0
Edgewood-Colesburg at Central Elkader (late)
ILLINOIS
Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 0
Galena 28, Stockton 14
River Ridge 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (won by forfeit)
WISCONSIN
Belleville 28, Lancaster 16
Darlington 58, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 6
Potosi/Cassville 51, Iowa-Grant 6
Cuba City 34, Mineral Point 24
River Ridge 41, Southwestern 3
Brodhead/Juda 43, Platteville 0
Richland Center 13, Prairie du Chien 7, OT
Belmont 42, Kickapoo 0
Ithaca at Boscobel (late)
Saturday’s game
Black Hawk/Warren at Pecatonica Argyle