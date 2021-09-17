IOWA

Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque Hempstead 35

Dubuque Senior 41, Waterloo West 14

Dubuque Wahlert 24, La Porte City Union 7

Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0

Dyersville Beckman 38, Cascade 7

West Delaware 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 6

Bellevue, Maquoketa Valley 0

North Linn 47, Clayton Ridge 0

Edgewood-Colesburg at Central Elkader (late)

ILLINOIS

Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 0

Galena 28, Stockton 14

River Ridge 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (won by forfeit)

WISCONSIN

Belleville 28, Lancaster 16

Darlington 58, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 6

Potosi/Cassville 51, Iowa-Grant 6

Cuba City 34, Mineral Point 24

River Ridge 41, Southwestern 3

Brodhead/Juda 43, Platteville 0

Richland Center 13, Prairie du Chien 7, OT

Belmont 42, Kickapoo 0

Ithaca at Boscobel (late)

Saturday’s game

Black Hawk/Warren at Pecatonica Argyle

