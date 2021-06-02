TOKYO — Japan started vaccinating Tokyo Games-bound athletes on Tuesday, the Japanese Olympic Committee said.
The vaccination of healthy athletes comes as only 2-3% of the general population in Japan has been fully vaccinated. Japanese Olympic Committee officials said about 200 athletes were vaccinated at a training center on the first day of the rollout.
Japanese Olympic Committee officials did not name any of the athletes. They also restricted coverage of the event, possibly fearing a public backlash.
Japanese Olympic Committee official Mitsugi Ogata said the vaccination of young athletes would not affect distribution to the general population, including the elderly and medical workers.
The Tokyo Olympics are to open on July 23. The International Olympic Committee has said being vaccinated is not required for participating in the Olympics. However, the IOC has encouraged all athletes to be vaccinated.
BASEBALL
MLB investigating Braves outfielder
ATLANTA — Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations is beginning a review of Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna in accordance with the joint policy against domestic violence that MLB and the MLBPA have in place, a person familiar with the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.
Ozuna, 30, was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and family violence against his wife. He was released from jail Monday after posting $20,000 bond.
Marshall, 1st reliever to win Cy Young, dies
LOS ANGELES — Mike Marshall, who became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award when he set a major league record by pitching 106 games in a season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 78.
Marshall died Monday night at home in Zephyrhills, Fla., where he had been receiving hospice care, according to the Dodgers, who spoke Tuesday to his daughter, Rebekah. She did not give a cause of death.
Marshall pitched in the majors from 1967 to 1981 for nine teams, compiling a record of 97-112 and 3.14 ERA. He recorded 880 strikeouts and 188 saves. Marshall won the NL Cy Young Award in 1974, going 15-12 with a 2.42 ERA and 21 saves.
MLB batting average lowest since 1968
NEW YORK — The major league batting average rose slightly in May, though it remained at its lowest level in 53 years.
Hitters batted .239 in May, up from .232 in April and the lowest average for May since .237 in 1972, the Elias Sports Bureau said Tuesday.
The .236 average for the season through May 31 is the lowest since .229 in 1968 — the last season before the pitcher’s mound was lowered from 15 inches to 10.
There have been six no-hitters. One more no-hitter would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.
HOCKEY
Lightning take 2-0 series lead on Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy was strong in net once again, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 2-1, on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves after being named one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy presented annually to the league’s top goaltender. That came two days after he made 37 stops in a 2-1 victory in Game 1, including 15 saves in the opening period.
Just as they did in the first round against Florida, the reigning Stanley Cup champions have opened a best-of-seven series with a pair of road wins — this time against the Central Division champions.
United States wins 6th straight at worlds
RIGA, Latvia — Kevin Labanc and Conor Garland each scored two goals to help the United States to a 4-2 victory over Italy in its final preliminary round game at the IIHF World Championship, giving Team USA its sixth-straight win at the event.
With the win, the U.S, 6-0-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L), clinched first in Group B with 18 points and will go on to play Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The game will be broadcast live in the U.S. on NHL Network.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Board of Regents to discuss Wisconsin hire
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin appears close to hiring a successor to longtime athletic director Barry Alvarez.
The Wisconsin Board of Regents plans to hold a closed session Wednesday to consider an employment agreement and compensation for a new athletic director, the University of Wisconsin System said in a news release Tuesday. It’s the sole item on the agenda.
Alvarez, 74, announced April 6 that he was stepping down. His retirement takes effect in the beginning of July.