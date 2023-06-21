Cubs Pirates Baseball
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the first inning Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Stroman won his seventh straight as the Cubs took a 4-0 decision.

 Gene J. Puskar The Associated Press

Marcus Stroman held Pittsburgh to five hits over seven masterful innings to help the Chicago Cubs beat the reeling Pirates, 4-0, on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

Stroman (9-4) struck out five against one walk and never let the Pirates get to third base while winning his seventh straight start. He needed just 97 pitches to get 21 outs, dropping his ERA to 2.28, tops in the National League.