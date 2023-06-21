Marcus Stroman held Pittsburgh to five hits over seven masterful innings to help the Chicago Cubs beat the reeling Pirates, 4-0, on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.
Stroman (9-4) struck out five against one walk and never let the Pirates get to third base while winning his seventh straight start. He needed just 97 pitches to get 21 outs, dropping his ERA to 2.28, tops in the National League.
Tucker Barnhart hit his first home run of the season for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman homered for the second time in three games and Ian Happ added two hits against his hometown team as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games.
Ke’Bryan Hayes and Connor Joe had two hits each for the Pirates, but Pittsburgh’s losing streak reached eight thanks to an offense that offered little support behind starter Johan Oviedo (3-7).
Rookie Henry Davis, the top pick in the 2021 draft who doubled in his major-league debut Monday night, went 0 for 4 as the designated hitter.
The Pirates called up Davis in hopes his arrival could help an offense that has fallen flat. Pittsburgh has yet to score a run with Davis in the lineup and has managed 17 runs in all during a skid that’s dropped the Pirates from first to fourth in the NL Central and seen them shut out three times.
Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5 — At Milwaukee: Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea allowed four earned runs on seven hits and struck out two in 5 1/3 innings for Milwaukee, which overcame a 5-3 deficit with a four-run seventh. William Contreras gave the Brewers the lead, 6-5, with a two-run double.
Cardinals 9, Nationals 3 — At Washington: Dylan Carlson homered twice, Willson Contreras went 3-for-4 with two doubles to break out of a slump, and St. Louis won its fourth straight. Carlson’s first homer was a two-run shot that opened the scoring in the second inning and traveled 445 feet.
Braves 4, Phillies 2 — At Philadelphia: Spencer Strider struck out nine over six innings in his first start in Philadelphia since his postseason implosion, Austin Riley and Matt Olson homered for Atlanta.
Reds 8, Rockies 6 — At Cincinnati: TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer on a four-hit night, rookie Elly De La Cruz added a solo shot and Cincinnati extended its winning streak to 10 games. Will Benson had a solo homer in the sixth, helping the NL Central-leading Reds to their longest winning streak since 2012, when they also won 10 straight.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 8, Rays 6 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Aaron Hicks homered and had four RBIs as Baltimore won after nearly blowing a seven-run lead in a matchup of the top two teams in the AL East.
Royals 1, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Daniel Lynch allowed one hit over seven innings for his first major league win in almost 11 months. Kansas City had lost 12 of 13. Matt Beaty, making his first start for the Royals, drove in the only run with a sixth-inning double.
Yankees 3, Mariners 1 — At New York: Gerit Cole (8-1) allowed one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and a walk to lead New York. Anthony Rizzo had an RBI double off the right-field wall in the first against George Kirby (6-6), and Billy McKinney hit a 432-foot, two-run homer in the second.
Guardians 3, Athletics 2 (10 innings) — At Cleveland: Andres Gimenez singled home the winning run in the 10th after Cleveland scored twice in the seventh to tie the game at 2-2.
Red Sox 10, Twins 4 — At Minneapolis: Justin Turner had an RBI double, Masataka Yoshida had an RBI single, and Christian Arroyo added a three run-double during Boston’s five run seventh inning.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 2, Marlins 0 — At Miami: Ernie Clement and George Springer hit consecutive RBI singles in the eighth inning for Toronto. Yusei Kikuchi allowed two hits and struck out six in six innings to help Toronto even the series at one apiece.
Astros 4, Mets 2 — At Houston: Jose Altuve drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in Houston’s three-run third inning. Altuve singled in another run in the seventh.