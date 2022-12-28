LeBron James scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers stopped a four-game slide, beating the Orlando Magic, 129-110, on Tuesday night in Orlando.
James also had seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. The four-time NBA MVP had scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games.
Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who shot 54.4% from the field. Westbrook finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in a reserve role.
Markelle Fultz had 16 points to lead Orlando which had won eight of nine.
Wizards 116, 76ers 111 — At Washington D.C.: Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, Bradley Beal added 19 and Washington ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak.
Celtics 126, Rockets 102 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown scored 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul that sparked Boston to a victory.
Pacers 129, Hawks 114 — At Indianapolis: Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, and Indiana beat Atlanta. Hield hit 11 of 16 shots, including 6 of 7 from deep. He leads the NBA with 132 3s this season.
Clippers 124, Raptors 113 — At Toronto: Paul George scored 23 points, Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Los Angeles won for the seventh time in nine games.
Thunder 130, Spurs 114 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Oklahoma City closed a season-high, seven-game homestand.
