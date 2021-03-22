The Houston Rockets lost their team-record 20th straight game, falling 114-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at home when John Wall missed two shots in the final 10 seconds.
The skid is tied for the ninth-worst in NBA history and the longest since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game losing streak across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.
Houston took a 110-109 lead with less than three minutes remaining. After the Rockets went ahead, Lu Dort blocked Wall’s layup from behind to protect a 113-112 edge. Wall then missed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Dort scored 23 points and Isaiah Roby had 18 for the Thunder.
Nets 113, Wizards 106 — At New York: Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and James Harden had 26 to lead Brooklyn past Washington. Blake Griffin dunked for the first time since December 2019 in his Nets debut and Nicolas Claxton added 16 points, including two three-point plays down the stretch.
Celtics 112, Magic 96 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown hit a career-high 10 3-pointers and scored 34 points, Jayson Tatum added 23 and Boston beat Orlando to snap a three-game losing streak.
Cavaliers 116, Raptors 105 — At Cleveland: Collin Sexton scored 23 of his 36 points in the second half, Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Cleveland handed Toronto its eighth straight loss.
Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108 — At Denver: Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points and New Orleans’ overcame another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat Denver.
Pacers 109, Heat 106 (OT) — At Miami: Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead Indiana past Miami for a series sweep.
Bulls 100, Pistons 86 — At Detroit: Laurie Markkanen had 16 points and eight rebounds and Chicago used a strong defensive performance to beat Detroit. Zach LaVine scored 18 points for the Bulls.
76ers 101, Knicks 100 (OT) — At New York: Tobias Harris made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left in overtime and Philadelphia ran its winning streak against the Knicks to 15 games. Julius Randle scored 24 points but his last shot rimmed out just before the buzzer for New York.