PNC Championship Golf
Vijay Singh (right) and his son Qass Sing talk before teeing off at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla. They won the tournament in their 16th appearance in the event.

 Kevin Kolczynski The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vijay Singh and his son finally cashed in on their 16th try at the PNC Championship. For Tiger Woods, he happily settled for another great week with his son in the one tournament where no one has a bad time.

“It was great being with Dad after working so hard to get here — for me school, and him just the injury,” 13-year-old Charlie Woods said. “Being out there with a great atmosphere and everyone being out there, it was awesome.”

