Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (right) celebrates with catcher Austin Romine after the team’s 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night in Cincinnati. It snapped the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.
Former St. Louis catcher Austin Romine hit a two-run homer as the Cincinnati Reds roughed up Dakota Hudson and beat the Cardinals, 5-1, Tuesday night in Cincinnati, ending their three-game winning streak.
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols went 0-for-2 and was hit by pitch from Justin Dunn that caromed off his chest and caught his right forearm in the second inning. Pujols stayed in the game for the NL Central leaders and remained at 694 home runs, two behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list.
Hudson (7-7), who had been 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in three career starts at Great American Ball Park, gave up five straight hits to start a four-run burst in the third. Romine’s go-ahead liner that reached the front row of the seats in deep right-center field made it 2-1.
Romine, who was with the Cardinals on their last visit to Cincinnati right after All-Star break, snapped a 0-for-12 slump. The Reds purchased his contract at the trade deadline.
Hudson went 4 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs with one walk.
Pirates 4, Brewers 2 — At Milwaukee: Michael Chavis homered in the top of the seventh to tie the game, 2-2, Rodolfo Castro put Pittsburgh ahead with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth, and Oneil Cruz added an RBI double in the ninth for insurance.
Dodgers 4, Mets 3 — At New York: Gavin Lux delivered an RBI single in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie. Starling Marte and Mark Canha homered for New York.
Rockies 3, Braves 2 — At Atlanta: C.J. Cron’s RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the fifth inning snapped a 2-2 tie.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 5, Orioles 1 — At Cleveland: Cal Quantrill combined with three relievers for a one-hitter, rookie center fielder Will Benson made a pair of terrific leaping catches at the wall and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Mariners 9, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: Cal Raleigh sparked a six-run third with a solo homer and capped it with a sacrifice fly as the Seattle Mariners rolled past the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday night.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 5, Cubs 3 — At Toronto: Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep for Toronto. Kevin Gausman pitched six solid innings to win his second straight decision as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games after losing their previous three.
Rays 7, Marlins 2 — At Miami: José Siri homered, doubled and drove in two runs as Tampa Bay beat Miami after All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan was scratched due to injury.
Athletics 10, Nationals 6 — At Washington: Sean Murphy’s sixth-inning grand slam broke open a one-run game and Oakland won a match-up of the teams with the two worst records in the Majors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.