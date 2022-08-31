Cardinals Reds Baseball
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (right) celebrates with catcher Austin Romine after the team’s 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night in Cincinnati. It snapped the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.

 Jeff Dean The Associated Press

Former St. Louis catcher Austin Romine hit a two-run homer as the Cincinnati Reds roughed up Dakota Hudson and beat the Cardinals, 5-1, Tuesday night in Cincinnati, ending their three-game winning streak.

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols went 0-for-2 and was hit by pitch from Justin Dunn that caromed off his chest and caught his right forearm in the second inning. Pujols stayed in the game for the NL Central leaders and remained at 694 home runs, two behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list.

