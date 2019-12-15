In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Payton Pritchard prevailed in the end.
Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and No. 10 Oregon outlasted No. 5 Michigan, 71-70, in overtime Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. With the game on the line, Pritchard repeatedly drove past Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, and although Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, the Wolverines lost their second straight game.
“I thought the intensity was really high. When they started hitting shots in the second half, their intensity went way up,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “I thought the guys fought it off just enough to win.”
Oregon (8-2) built a 16-point lead in the first half, then had to withstand an extended Michigan charge. Anthony Mathis nearly won it for the Ducks with a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but a replay showed he released the shot just after the clock ran out.
No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67 — At Louisville, Ky.: Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and Louisville shot 63% in both halves to blow out Eastern Kentucky.
No. 2 Kansas 98, Missouri-Kansas City 57 — At Kansas City, Mo.: David McCormack scored a career-high 28 in fewer than 17 minutes on the floor, Devon Dotson added 18 points, and Kansas breezed to a win over Kansas City.
No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53 — At Lexington, Ky.: Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead Kentucky to a win over Georgia Tech.
No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61 — At Birmingham, Ala.: J’ Von McCormick scored 20 points, freshman Isaac Okoro added 12 and Auburn improved to 9-0, beating Saint Louis in the Mike Slive Invitational.
No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put Memphis ahead for good and the Tigers snapped Tennessee’s 31-game home winning streak.
No. 16 Michigan State 72, Oakland 49 — At Detroit: Aaron Henry put up 10 points and six assists but was the only Michigan State player to reach double figures, and Xavier Tillman added nine points and 13 rebounds as the Spartans improved to 18-0 against Oakland.
No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41 — At Indianapolis: Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead Butler to a romp over Southern.
No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70 — At Newark, N.J.: Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Villanova won its fourth straight game by holding off Delaware in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.
Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48 — At Piscataway, N.J.: Seton Hall star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a concussion, and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights beat the Pirates in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.
Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78 — At Winston-Salem, N.C.: Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and Wake Forest beat Xavier.