The Las Vegas Raiders have made a blockbuster move to keep up in the AFC West, acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.
A person familiar with the move said Thursday the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.
NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver.
Adams has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL in recent years. His 432 catches, 5,310 yards receiving and 47 TD receptions lead the NFL over the past four seasons.
He had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 TDs last season when he made his second straight All-Pro team.
All-Pro LB Campbell staying with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is staying with the Green Bay Packers. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday they had re-signed Campbell, who arrived in Green Bay last year and produced a breakthrough season. Terms weren’t disclosed.
Wisconsin hires ex-Badger to coach RBs
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin center Al Johnson has left a Division II head coaching position to return to his alma mater as the Badgers’ running backs coach.
Johnson filled a vacancy that was created after Gary Brown stepped away from coaching to take an off-field role with Wisconsin’s program. Brown coached Wisconsin’s running backs last season but didn’t accompany the team to the Las Vegas Bowl for medical reasons.
Mayfield requests trade, Browns say no
Baker Mayfield requested to be traded by the Cleveland Browns on Thursday after the team failed in its pursuit of controversial Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Thursday. The team, in turn, denied Mayfield’s demand, said a person with knowledge of the Browns’ decision.
BASEBALL
Cardinals’ Flaherty to get 2nd opinion
JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will seek a second medical opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder. Flaherty underwent imaging tests on his right shoulder Tuesday. He has not thrown off a mound since spring training opened.
Cubs agree to deals with Norris, Gsellman
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to contracts with pitchers Daniel Norris and Robert Gsellman.
Right-hander Chris Martin also finalized his one-year deal with Chicago on Thursday, and left-hander Brad Wieck was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain.
Dodgers add 1B Freeman on $162M deal
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $162 million, six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity late Wednesday night because the move had not yet been announced by the team.
Rizzo, Yankees finalize 2-year contract
TAMPA, Fla. — Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees finalized a $32 million, two-year contract on Thursday. The first baseman gets $16 million in each of the next two seasons. He has the right to opt out after this year’s World Series to become a free agent again.
Bauer leave extended through April 16
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the start of the season after his administrative leave was extended through April 16 on Thursday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
He was placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Los Angeles prosecutors last month decided not to charge Bauer.
BASKETBALL
Bey, Pistons snap 4-game losing streak
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic, 134-120, on Thursday night end a four-game losing streak.
Bey tied the franchise record with 10 3-pointers in 14 attempts. He was 17-for-26 overall.
Griner arrest extended to May 19
A court near Moscow has extended the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.
Griner was detained at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.