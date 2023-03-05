New Mexico State Troubles Basketball
New Mexico State coach Greg Heiar, a Dubuque Wahlert graduate and former Loras College assistant coach, watches players during a game earlier this season in Las Cruces, N.M. At New Mexico State, the once-treasured men’s basketball program has been suspended for the season due to a fatal shooting and a gruesome allegation of locker-room hazing. Interviews by The Associated Press have found a deep distrust and frustration with school leadership. Heiar has since been fired.

 Meg Potter The Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Of all the troubling video made public over a year of crisis at New Mexico State — from the brawl involving basketball players to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old, allegedly by one of those players, to the police interviews with the coach and Dubuque native Greg Heiar afterward — one 42-minute log of footage might best explain how the school is in the mess it is today.

In that video, captured on police body cam, an officer is interviewing the university’s $500,000-a-year chancellor, Dan Arvizu, and his wife, Sheryl Arvizu. The officer had been called to the couple’s house to resolve a dispute that came out of Sheryl’s suspicion her husband was having an affair with a staff member at New Mexico State.

