CHICAGO — Looking at the Chicago White Sox, Dallas Keuchel saw a team on the rise, a solid catching situation and a clubhouse with a positive reputation.
Chicago finalized a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Keuchel on Monday, adding an accomplished left-hander to the mix of young pitching talent on the White Sox. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three seasons. The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.
Keuchel, who turns 32 on Wednesday, rose to prominence in Houston after making his major league debut in 2012. He went 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA in 33 starts when he won the Cy Young Award winner four years ago. He helped lead the Astros to the 2017 World Series title.
Keuchel also was a free agent last year, but he struggled to find work. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions.
The long-bearded veteran joins catcher Yasmani Grandal and slugger Edwin Encarnación as major additions to the White Sox this offseason. Grandal signed a $73 million, four-year contract last month, and Encarnación agreed last week to a $12 million, one-year deal.
The White Sox also brought back slugger Jose Abreu, acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers and added lefty starter Gio González.
Diamondbacks sign Calhoun to 2-year deal
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed outfielder Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract worth $16 million that includes a club option for 2022. The 32-year-old Calhoun has played eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, batting .249 in his career with 140 home runs. In 2019, he hit .232 with a career-high 33 homers while playing mostly right field.
Blue Jays ink Shaw to 1-year contract
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with free agent infielder Travis Shaw on Monday and designated infielder Richard Ureña for assignment. Shaw hit .157 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers. The 29-year-old has a .243 career batting average over five big league seasons with the Brewers and Boston Red Sox.
FOOTBALL
Giants fire Shurmur, Gettleman to stay
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Co-owner Steve Tisch is looking to take a greater role in the daily operations of the New York Giants as the organization begins a third coaching search in four years and faces criticism for retaining the general manager who hired the last coach.
The Giants once again put themselves in the postseason spotlight for the off-the-field reasons when they fired coach Pat Shurmur on Monday and elected to keep general manager Dave Gettleman despite the two combining for nine wins over the past two seasons.
Redskins fire team president Allen
ASHBURN, Va. — After a lot of losing on the field and all manner of public relations fiascoes off it, Bruce Allen is out as president of the Washington Redskins. He was fired Monday, a move announced by owner Daniel Snyder a day after a 3-13 debacle of a season was capped by one last embarrassing loss, 47-16 at rival Dallas.
From the outset of the 2010 season, the Redskins went 62-97-1 with Allen serving as Snyder’s right-hand man, a stretch that featured only two playoff appearances and zero playoff victories.
Dolphins CB Howard arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavier Howard was arrested Sunday night on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance over the purchase of a purse, according to a police report.
Howard, who missed much of the 2019 season with a knee injury, remained in the Broward County Jail early Monday with bond set at $3,000, jail records showed.
Notre Dame QB Book plans to return
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that he plans to be back for the 2020 season.
Book, who passed for 247 yards and a touchdown in a Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State on Saturday, has a redshirt season remaining after sitting out his 2016 freshman year.
Ohio State RB Dobbins going pro
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Record-breaking Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Dobbins’ decision was expected. He announced it in a Twitter post Monday in which he thanked everyone at the university and said “coming to Ohio from Texas has been nothing short of a dream.”
Dobbins became the first Ohio State player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He finished with 2,046 yards and could have had a lot more but sat for the second half of most regular-season games because they were early blowouts. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his two seasons with the Buckeyes.
BASKETBALL
Kansas team plane forced to return
SAN JOSE, Cal. — A plane carrying the Kansas men’s basketball team was forced to return to a California airport after one of its engines failed.
The university said in a tweet that issues arose Sunday following a road victory over Stanford. After the engine failure occurred about 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot contacted the San Jose Airport, where the team returned and made a safe landing.
HOCKEY
U.S. beats Czechs in OT at world juniors
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Cole Caufield scored in overtime to give the United States a 4-3 win over the Czech Republic at the world junior hockey championship on Monday and a spot in the quarterfinals.
Caufield one-timed a shot with 1:46 left in overtime for a win that puts the U.S. atop Group B with eight points, two points ahead of Canada.
Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and Slovakia also advanced to the quarterfinals.