Raiders Chiefs Football
Buy Now

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

 Ed Zurga The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have been walking a fine line between success and failure through the first month of the season.

So far there’s been far more success.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.