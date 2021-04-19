Bam Adebayo’s 13-foot jumper rattled in as time expired, and the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 109-107, on Sunday in Miami to snap a three-game slide.
Adebayo had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by six points in the final minutes before finishing the game on a 10-2 run. Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Trevor Ariza had 15 for Miami.
Landry Shamet had 30 points for Brooklyn, and Kyrie Irving scored 20 for the Nets. Brooklyn played again without James Harden, sidelined with a hamstring issue, and lost Kevin Durant early in the first quarter with a left thigh contusion.
Jimmy Butler was held out by Miami with a sprained right ankle, his 16th game missed this season.
Hawks 129, Pacers 117 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 34 points, Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds and Atlanta beat Indiana. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 23 points and Young had 11 assists for the Hawks, who have won eight of 10 and are 17-6 under interim coach Nate McMillan. Atlanta has won nine of 11 at home.
Knicks 122, Pelicans 112 (OT) — At New York: Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York’s streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat New Orleans for their sixth consecutive victory. Rose scored 23 points. He had the assist on Reggie Bullock’s 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in regulation, blocked a last shot by the Pelicans that would’ve won it and then opened overtime with a steal and layup to give New York the lead for good.
Rockets 114, Magic 110 — At Orlando, Fla.: Christian Wood scored 25 points, Kelly Olynyk added 24 and Houston used a strong offensive showing in the third quarter to rally past Orlando and snap a five-game losing streak.
Raptors 112, Thunder 106 — At Tampa, Fla.: Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and Toronto extended Oklahoma City’s season-worst losing streak to 10 games. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.
Hornets 109, Trail Blazers 101 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Terry Rozier had 34 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Charlotte snapped a four-game losing streak.
Kings 121, Mavericks 107 — At Dallas: De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Harrison Barnes added 24 and Terence Davis II 23 as Sacramento snapped a nine-game losing streak.