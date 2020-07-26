Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford practiced Saturday after he missed the start of training camp following a positive COVID-19 test.
The 35-year-old Crawford said he was in quarantine at his place in Chicago.
“The first few days that I started feeling symptoms, that was the hardest,” Crawford said on a video conference call. “The last couple weeks, maybe a little bit more, was a little bit easier. But I still couldn’t really do much in case there was something wrong with my lungs or my heart, so we had to get that checked out first before I really started pushing in the gym or come on the ice.”
The return of Crawford is a big development for Chicago as it prepares for its qualifying series against Edmonton and its high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But he has little time to get up to speed before Game 1 of their best-of-five series on Aug. 1.
“Excited to be back,” Crawford said. “Going to try and get into it as quick as possible and try and get that game shape back.”
FOOTBALL
Zimmer: Cook to report on time
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are expecting running back Dalvin Cook to report on time for training camp, coach Mike Zimmer said Saturday.
Cook has begun the final year of his rookie contract. The 2019 Pro Bowl pick took a break from the virtual offseason program last month, seeking a new deal, but Zimmer said on a video conference call to discuss his contract extension that Cook told him he’d be present in Minnesota next week. Veterans are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday for coronavirus testing.
Cook, a second-round draft pick in 2017, would delay his eligibility for unrestricted free agency by a year if he were to hold out from training camp based on a provision in the new collective bargaining agreement.
Jets trade Adams to Seahawks
NEW YORK — Jamal Adams’ wish was finally granted: He’s leaving New York in a stunning trade.
The Jets dealt the disgruntled star safety to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.
The Jets received a massive haul in the deal Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — pending physicals.
BASEBALL
Nationals’ Strasburg misses 1st start
WASHINGTON — World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg was scratched from what was supposed to be his first start of the season for the Washington Nationals on Saturday night because of a nerve issue with his right hand.
Strasburg described the problem as a nerve impingement in his wrist and said it initially arose early this month when teams reconvened for a ramp-up to the regular season. One of the first symptoms was that his hand would fall asleep.
Nats’ Barrera draws 80-game ban
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera was suspended 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball on Saturday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid. MLB said Barrera, a 25-year-old who made his major league debut last September, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone or DHCMT, the chemical compound used in a drug that fueled Olympic athletes in the former East Germany decades ago.
BASKETBALL
Williamson back inside NBA bubble
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Zion Williamson will be out of quarantine by the time New Orleans plays in the first official game of the NBA restart at Walt Disney World.
The NBA said Saturday that Williamson will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the league’s Disney bubble on July 16 to tend to an urgent family matter. He returned to Disney on Friday night and immediately went into quarantine. That means he will likely be released from quarantine sometime Tuesday, two days before the Pelicans play the first “seeding game” against the Utah Jazz.
Source: Knicks to hire Thibodeau
NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau is coming back to the New York Knicks, who are still seeking the success they enjoyed when he was an assistant two decades ago.
The Knicks are finishing a deal to make Thibodeau their coach, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.
No contract has been signed but a deal is expected to be announced next week, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing.
GOLF
Werenski rallies for share of lead
BLAINE, Minn. — Richy Werenski birdied three of the last four holes Saturday to erase a four-stroke deficit and catch Michael Thompson for the 3M Open lead.
After sharing the halfway lead, Thompson and Werenski traveled on vastly different paths to each shoot 3-under 68 before walking together to the clubhouse even again. They were at 15 under at the TPC Twin Cities.
Charl Schwartzel shot a 66 in the third round, pulling even with Tony Finau for third place at 13-under. Max Homa posted a 64, making a big jump to fifth at 12-under.
AUTO RACING
Crafton wins track race, ends drought
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Matt Crafton had won more Truck Series championship than he’d had races the last couple years. That finally changed on Saturday.
The 44-year-old Crafton finally ended a three-year winless streak when the three-time and reigning series champ held off Christian Eckes over the final 20 laps to win the second race of a doubleheader at Kansas Speedway. It was his first victory since Eldora in July 2017, a frustrating stretch off 67 races and oh-so many near misses.