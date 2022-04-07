IOWA CITY — University of Iowa men’s basketball shooting guard Austin Ash has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt senior, and Iowa graduate, will take advantage of the bonus COVID year of eligibility that is available to student-athletes who were on rosters during the 2019-20 season.
“I couldn’t be more grateful for my time at the University of Iowa,” said Ash in a press release. “I can’t thank Coach (Fran) McCaffery and the other coaches enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be Hawkeye. Raising the Big Ten trophy in Indianapolis with my teammates is a memory that I will never forget.”
Ash was a walk-on his first four seasons, including redshirting as a true freshman in 2017-18, before earning a scholarship prior to the 2021-22 season. The native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was an integral part of four NCAA Tournament teams.
He saw action in 44 combined games over the past four seasons. Ash posted season bests in points (52), assists (11), rebounds (10), 3-pointers (8), and free throws made (10), and missed only four free-throw attempts last year.
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to miss rest of seasonCHICAGO — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will miss the rest of the season after another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. Ball’s final game was Jan. 14, and he had surgery two weeks later.
Silver says next All-Star Game stays in Utah
NEW YORK — The NBA plans to keep its next All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, despite its opposition to Utah’s ban on transgender youth athletes playing on girls teams.
The Utah Jazz are set to host the event next February but there was speculation the NBA could take it away because of what the team called “discriminatory legislation.” But Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday the event will stay put.
FOOTBALL
Iowa State backup QB enters transfer portal
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State backup quarterback Aidan Bouman has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed Wednesday. Bouman did not appear in a game last season after he sat out as a redshirt in 2020.
Sophomore Hunter Dekkers is projected to be the successor to Brock Purdy as the starter. Bouman was a four-star recruit out of Buffalo, Minnesota. He threw for more than 9,500 yards and 94 touchdowns in high school and was a two-time all-state selection. Bouman’s father, Todd Bouman, appeared in 44 NFL games as a backup quarterback for four teams between 2001-10.
ISU’s Campbell named to CoSIDA hall of fame
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame, announced by CoSIDA today.
Campbell is among many outstanding football players to compete at Mount Union, a Division III power in Ohio. In his three years at Mt. Union (2000-02), Campbell only lost one football game and won three national titles (2000-02).
BASEBALL
Brewers address catching depth with moves
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson on Wednesday to address their catching depth, a day after Pedro Severino was suspended for the first 80 games following a positive drug test.
Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Caratini. The Brewers landed Jackson from the Marlins for minor league infielder Hayden Cantrelle and pitcher Alexis Ramirez.
Ramírez, Guardians agree on 5-year deal
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez forced the Guardians to go deep into their pockets. The All-Star third baseman agreed to a $124 million, five-year contract on the eve of opening day with Cleveland, a record-setting deal for a franchise that hasn’t been able to swing with baseball’s big spenders over the years.
Royals restructure deal with Merrifield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract late Wednesday in which the club exercised its option for next season and the two sides added a mutual option for the 2024 season.
Sabathia hired as special assistant to MLB
NEW YORK — Former All-Star CC Sabathia was hired Wednesday as a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The 41-year-old, who retired after the 2019 season, is tasked with addressing player relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, social responsibility, youth participation and broadcasting.
MLB signs on for Sunday games on Peacock
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and NBC agreed to a new Sunday morning package of broadcast streams that will start at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. CST.
The package announced Wednesday starts May 8, with the Chicago White Sox at the Boston Red Sox. That game will be broadcast by NBC in addition to being streamed on Peacock. All other games will be available only on Peacock.