James Harden hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory on Sunday in Philadelphia that evened their playoff series at 2-2.

Marcus Smart’s potential winner was a tick too late and the Celtics now head home for Tuesday’s Game 5. The 76ers are guaranteed to return home for Game 6 on Thursday.

