LAKE FOREST, Ill. — David Montgomery went down the list, checking off all the reasons he has no trouble staying motivated.

The Chicago Bears’ running back mentioned not getting many offers coming out of Mount Healthy High School in Cincinnati and growing up in a family that didn’t have much money. He didn’t forget all the teams that passed on him in the 2019 NFL draft before he was taken in the third round out of Iowa State.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.