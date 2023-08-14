Brewers White Sox Baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Carlos Santana watches his home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer during the eighth inning Sunday in Chicago. The Brewers won, 7-3.

 Quinn Harris The Associated Press

Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox, 7-3, on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep in Chicago.

Christian Yelich added a two-run single for Milwaukee, which pushed its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games after the Chicago Cubs fell at Toronto.

