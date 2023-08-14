Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox, 7-3, on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep in Chicago.
Christian Yelich added a two-run single for Milwaukee, which pushed its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games after the Chicago Cubs fell at Toronto.
“Knowing we have the Cubs behind us playing pretty good and the Reds are close, too,” Peralta said after his fourth straight quality start. “I knew it was going to be an important day for us, and I was able to do the job.”
White Sox starter Dylan Cease (5-6) gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings. The 2022 AL Cy Young runner-up missed a shot at a second straight win after striking out seven and walking two.
Peralta (9-8) scattered four hits and struck out six while walking three for his third straight victory.
“Great start. Kinda got better as the game went on,” manager Craig Counsell said of the right-hander. “He pitched a nice game. Put zeroes up and we got him a lead and, fortunately, expanded it late.”
Chicago’s Carlos Pérez prevented a shutout with a two-out RBI double in the ninth off reliever J.C. Mejía. Elvis Andrus later added a two-run single.
Blue Jays 11, Cubs 4 — At Toronto: Daulton Varsho homered and had five RBIs, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched five innings to win for the first time since returning from elbow surgery, and Toronto beat Chicago to avoid a three-game sweep. Whit Merrifield had four hits, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and two RBIs and Brandon Belt reached base four times as the Blue Jays snapped a three-game skid.The Cubs lost for the seventh time in 25 games.
Marlins 8, Yankees 7 — At Miami: Jake Burger’s game-ending single capped a five-run, ninth-inning comeback against Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle lifting Miami past struggling New York.
Twins 3, Phillies 0 — At Philadelphia: Sonny Gray tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings, reliever Caleb Thielbar pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and Jordan Luplow homered to lead Minnesota past Philadelphia.
Nationals 8, Athletics 7 — At Washington: Jeter Downs capped a six-run ninth with an RBI single, and Washington rallied past Oakland to complete a three-game sweep. Washington has won eight of 11 overall and 12 of its last 14 at home.
Giants 3, Rangers 2 (10 innings) — At San Francisco: Patrick Bailey hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and San Francisco overcame a blown save by All-Star Camilo Doval, beating Texas to stop a four-game skid.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 2, Astros 1 — At Houston: Shohei Ohtani hit his AL-leading 41st homer and Los Angeles beat Houston to avoid a three-game sweep. Ohtani’s first home run since Aug. 3 put the Angels up 2-0 in the sixth inning.
Red Sox 6, Tigers 3 — At Boston: Adam Duvall had four RBIs that included a three-run homer, Justin Turner added a solo shot Boston beat Detroit. Trevor Story went 4-for-4 with three doubles and two stolen bases for Boston. Connor Wong had an RBI triple and Duvall added a run-scoring single.
Guardians 9, Rays 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tanner Bibee won his seventh consecutive decision and Cleveland beat Tampa Bay to avoid a three-game sweep. Bibee (9-2) gave up two runs, seven hits and struck out five in seven innings.
Orioles 5, Mariners 3 (10 innings) — At Seattle: Cedric Mullins robbed Ty France of a homer in the ninth inning and hit a two-run homer in the 10th for AL-best Baltimore.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 4-5, Reds 2-6 — At Pittsburgh: Jared Triolo hit his first major league home run, a three-run drive as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader. Stuart Fairchild drove in the tying run in the eighth inning and the go-ahead run in the 10th, helping Cincinnati gain a split
Dodgers 8, Rockies 3 — At Los Angeles: Julio Urías matched his career high with 12 strikeouts over seven innings of four-hit ball, and Miguel Rojas homered and drove in four runs as Los Angeles won its season-high eighth straight and completed a four-game sweep of Colorado.
Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4 — At Phoenix: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Alek Thomas hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth against Robert Suarez (1-2), and Arizona rallied past sinking San Diego.
Mets 7, Braves 6 — At New York: Rafael Ortega had two hits during a six-run fifth inning, leading New York to a win over the majors-best Braves. The Mets avoided falling into last place in the NL East.