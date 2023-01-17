Here is a capsule look at today’s regional capsules:
No. 10 TEXAS (15-2, 4-1) at No. 14 IOWA STATE (13-3, 4-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Bottom line: The Cyclones have gone 9-0 at home. Iowa State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points. Texas is fourth in the Big 12 with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 5.5.
Top performers: Jaren Holmes is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State. Marcus Carr is averaging 17.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.
PENN STATE (12-5, 3-3) at No. 18 WISCONSIN (11-5, 3-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: The Badgers are 6-2 in home games. Wisconsin averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten with 15.1 assists per game led by Jalen Pickett averaging 7.4.
Top performers: Chucky Hepburn averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Tyler Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin. Andrew Funk is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 12.2 points. Pickett is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists over the past 10 games for Penn State.
