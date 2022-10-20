MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols.
“It’s been a process,” he said on Wednesday during his first comments to reporters since his injury. “That’s for sure. Having to deal with interviews with the NFL, NFLPA, and then having to go and see doctors outside with second opinions. A lot of it has been stressful. But all of it’s done for player safety.”
Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three.
Now that he’s cleared concussion protocols, Tagovailoa is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he wants Tagovailoa to be in his “normal mood” and as “locked in” as he always is.
Panthers would trade McCaffrey for right price
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are considering trading 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey if they get something significant in return, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no trade is imminent.
Hall of Famer Trippi dies at 100
ATLANTA — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100.
The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.
Trippi was one of football’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career.
Alabama looking into incident with fan
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss.
A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’ upset win, after she appeared to dance in front of his path. She could be seen holding her head while looking back at Burton afterward.
Mississippi State lineman Westmoreland dies
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 18, the school announced Wednesday. The school did not provide details in announcing the death of Westmoreland, an industrial technology major from Tupelo who would have turned 19 on Friday.
BASEBALL
Guardians’ Ramírez to have thumb surgery
CLEVELAND — Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez played the second half — as well as the team’s playoff run that ended Tuesday in the AL Division Series — with a torn right thumb ligament that will require surgery.
The team said Ramírez injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb during a June game in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old could have opted for surgery, which would have sidelined him for two months, but decided to keep playing.
