Cameron Krutwig scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made three assists and Loyola Chicago held off Drake, 64-60, in Chicago on Tuesday night for its ninth straight home win.
Tate Hall and Marquise Kennedy scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers (20-10, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference), who made 19 of 31 free throws.
Liam Robbins scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks and Garrett Sturtz added 17 points with eight rebounds for Drake (18-12, 8-9). Roman Penn had six assists.
No. 2 Baylor 85, Kansas State 66 — At Waco, Texas: Matt Mayer scored 19 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures, and the Bears quickly recovered from their first Big 12 loss, beating Kansas State.
No. 4 Dayton 66, George Mason 55 — At Fairfax, Va.: Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason and clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.
Wake Forest 113, Duke 101 (2OT) — At Winston-Salem, N.C.: Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation to help Wake Forest stun Duke in double overtime.
No. 8 Kentucky 69, Texas A&M 60 — At College Station, Texas: Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead Kentucky over Texas A&M for its seventh straight win.
No. 15 Auburn 67, Mississippi 58 — At Auburn, Ala.: Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Auburn withstood Mississippi’s rally attempts.